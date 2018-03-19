Photos: Mumbai celebrates Gudi Padwa
Mar 19, 2018 17:02 IST
Gudi Padwa marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrian Hindus. This year, it fell on Sunday, March 18. Here, a huge rangoli drawn at Girgaum in Mumbai. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT Photo)
A Gudi Padwa rally at Girgaum in south Mumbai. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Women dress up in traditional Maharashtrian nine-yard sarees, jewellery and don turbans to participate in the rally on their bikes at Girgaum. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Around 10,000 people participated in the Girgaum rally, including 120 women on motorbikes. The rally started at the Phadke Wadi Ganesh Mandir and went up to Princess Street. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Thane too saw a rally, which started from Swagatyatra Kopineshwar temple. (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)
Women in colourful sarees, saffron turbans and mock swords in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)
Dhol-tasha celebrations at PMGP Colony, Jogeshwari. Dhol-tashas are traditionally part of auspicious celebrations such as Gudi Padwa and Ganesh utsav. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
All dressed up to celebrate the New Year. (Hemanshi Kamani/HT PHOTO)
A young girl shows off her navari at the Girgaum rally. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
