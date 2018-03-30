Devotees observe Good Friday with re-enactment of Jesus’ final hours
Mar 30, 2018 15:31 IST
The faithful marked Good Friday by re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Don Bosco church at Yerawada in Pune on Friday. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
Parishioners of Don Bosco church at Yerawada stage the part where chief priests and the elders persuade the crowd to ask Roman governor Pontius Pilate to set Barabbas free and have Jesus put to death. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
Don Bosco church members enact the part where Jesus carries the cross. in the city on March 30. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
The part staged where a woman wipes Jesus’ face with her veil and the image of Jesus’ face appears on it. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
Members of Don Bosco church at Yerawada enact the part where Jesus Christ falls while carrying the cross. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
Parishioners of Don Bosco church at Yerawada enact the part of Jesus meeting his mother on the road to his crucifixion. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
The faithful record the way of the cross at Don Bosco church in Yerawada, on March 30. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO)
