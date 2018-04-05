Take aim: Archers right on target with their quivers on day one of Archery Championship in Pune
Apr 05, 2018 18:19 IST
Natasha Dumane of Pune composes herself while she takes aim during the Archery Championship 2018 on Thursday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Participants from various states in action during the Archery Championship 2018 on Thursday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
A participant counts her points from the board which she used. A large number of women are participating in the event. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
A referee is seen using an umbrella which is a replica of an archery board as participants from various states compete. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Passion and competition among participants ran high on day one of the Archery Championship 2018. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
featured photos
