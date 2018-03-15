Photos: A surfing paradise under the Northern Lights in Arctic Norway

about the gallery

Unstad, a remote island in Norway, has become an unlikely paradise for those of adventurous spirit. Battling frostbite and fierce currents, surfers ride waves on freezing waters above the arctic circle, and if they're lucky, even under the Northern Lights. The chilly minus 15 Celsius and the ferocity of the ocean doesn’t seem to bother surfers sharing an exhilaration for the vast open horizon with a series of snow-capped peaks on either side of the beach.