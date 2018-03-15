Photos: A surfing paradise under the Northern Lights in Arctic Norway
Mar 15, 2018 11:55 IST
/
A surfer carries lugs board walking through snow out of the water in Unstad, Norway. Surrounded by breathtaking views of snow-covered mountaintops and cliffs dropping into the ocean, surfers and extreme sports enthusiasts looking for a unique experience come here from around the world; even in bone-chilling winters. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
Situated above the Arctic Circle, around the same latitude as northern Siberia and Alaska, the waters at Unstad remain accessible due to the Gulf Stream, which somewhat warms the ocean current that flows across the Atlantic to Norway’s coast. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
A surfer rides a wave off Lofoten islands. Despite being freezing cold and isolated, many surfers choose to live on the Lofoten Islands ‘addicted to the thrill of winter surfing.’ One such surfer, Unn Holgerson, takes to the frigid waves almost every day off these islands said, “You come up from the ocean and you’re just freaking cold... I love the feeling.” (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
A surfer looks at Northern Lights at Lofoten Islands, in the Arctic Circle. Instead of encountering sharks like in traditional tropical waters, surfers at Lofoten are more likely to run into seals and killer whales, and if they are lucky, even catch the Northern Lights. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
The exhilaration is shared by all who visit the tiny town of Unstad on the islands. Solmoy Austbo (pictured) and her friend travelled three days in a mini-van to reach the frosty shores. Ditching hippy garb for winter wet suits, they grabbed their surfing boards and headed straight into the waiting surf. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
Leela Krischna from India is seen after a surfing session at Unstad. With consistent waves and the rugged beauty of mountains that drop into the sea and the village relatively easy to reach by car, ferry or plane; Unstad over the years has become a quiet favourite among surfers. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
Surfers attend a a surfing course in Norway. While surfing began in Norway in 1960’s, competitions such as the Lofoten Masters started in 2007, bringing surfers from around the world and put the islands on surfers’ radars. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
Myrtille Heissat from France rides a SUP (Stand Up Paddle) under the Northern Lights at Lofoten Islands. “Surfing is a lifestyle, it’s a must,” said Lisa Blom, a 38-year-old hotel manager. “We have better waves, quality waves, they’re usually bigger, consistent,” she added. Some surfers even argue that the waves here are better than in southern Europe or Bali. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
Since the 1990s, and especially in the last decade, enhanced insulation in the suits has opened some of the most frigid reaches of the world. Improvised gear fashioned from wool sweaters coated in oil; rain jackets and pants taped at the wrists, waist and ankles; dishwashing gloves; bathing caps; and generous slatherings of petroleum jelly have made reaching for the freezing water possible. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
/
A surfer carries his surfboard as he walks out of the water under snowfall. Surfers and tourists describe the experience in the Lofoten Islands as being borderline spiritual. And surf companies in the region are capitalizing on others seeking this experience, making it accessible not only for professionals but also beginners. (Oliver Morin / AFP)
about the galleryUnstad, a remote island in Norway, has become an unlikely paradise for those of adventurous spirit. Battling frostbite and fierce currents, surfers ride waves on freezing waters above the arctic circle, and if they're lucky, even under the Northern Lights. The chilly minus 15 Celsius and the ferocity of the ocean doesn’t seem to bother surfers sharing an exhilaration for the vast open horizon with a series of snow-capped peaks on either side of the beach.