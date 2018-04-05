Photos: Catholics in China skeptical of possible Vatican accord

about the gallery

Youtong, a village in northern China’s Hebei province with half of its 5,000 residents following Catholicism, provides a glimpse of the muddled and delicate situation for China's estimated 12 million Catholics. Allegiances are split between government-sanctioned churches and underground ones endorsed by the Vatican, amid expectations that a historic accord allowing the Vatican a say in the appointment of bishops in the country will soon be struck and allow believers following denominations not fully accepted by the officially atheist Communist Party freedom to practice openly.