Photos: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, survivors get makeovers in Israel
Apr 12, 2018 12:12 IST
/
Holocaust survivor Shoshana Reshef, 82, gets her hair done during a Beauty Heroines event in Ramat Gan, Israel. Seventy Holocaust survivors to represent the country’s 70th anniversary and the annual holocaust remembrance day, enjoyed pampering makeovers in a beauty event titled Beauty Heroines. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
Holocaust survivor Leah Grinberg, 80, gets her hair done during the event. The seventy women, who endured the horrors of the World War II Nazi genocide were treated earlier this week to manicuring, hairstyling and makeup. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
Organizers said it was a gesture toward Israel’s elderly survivors with the idea being to spoil the women as a way to give honour and respect to all survivors. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
While International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 27, Israel’s own Remembrance Day known as Yom HaShoah is specifically a day for the Jewish community to reflect and mourn. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
Haya Stern, a 91-year-old survivor, participating in the event said she lost her entire family in the Holocaust but that her vengeance was to have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Israel. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
Holocaust survivors walk on stage with the assistance of Israeli soldiers during the event in Ramat Gan, Israel. An important theme is also to educate young generations of the millions that fell to atrocities or were displaced by the Holocaust to ensure the magnitude of the horror isn’t forgotten. (Oded Balilty / AP)
/
The ‘beauty heroines’ seen all decked up at the commemorative event. Israel observes Yom HaShoah with an air raid siren followed by two minutes of silence in the entire country. Flags are flown at half mast and places of public entertainment are closed by law. (Oded Balilty / AP)
about the galleryIsrael marks its Holocaust memorial day on Thursday when a siren wails across the country. Seventy survivors, representing Israel's 70th anniversary, were treated to manicuring, hairstyling and makeup as part of an event titled “Beauty Heroines,” a gesture toward Israel's elderly who endured the horror the World War II Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews. Yom HaShoah, as it is known locally is a day of reflection and remembrance as well as an opportunity to educate younger generations of the horrors endured by people in the Holocaust.