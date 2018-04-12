 Photos: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, survivors get makeovers in Israel | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: For Holocaust Remembrance Day, survivors get makeovers in Israel

Apr 12, 2018 12:12 IST
about the gallery
Israel marks its Holocaust memorial day on Thursday when a siren wails across the country. Seventy survivors, representing Israel's 70th anniversary, were treated to manicuring, hairstyling and makeup as part of an event titled “Beauty Heroines,” a gesture toward Israel's elderly who endured the horror the World War II Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews. Yom HaShoah, as it is known locally is a day of reflection and remembrance as well as an opportunity to educate younger generations of the horrors endured by people in the Holocaust.

latest photogalleries

featured photos