Photos: Kim Jong Un attends South Korean K-Pop performances in Pyongyang
Apr 02, 2018 11:44 IST
South Korean performers rehearse at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre on April 1, 2018 in Pyongyang, North Korea. The 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater played host to a rare performance by visiting South Korean pop stars under the ‘Spring is Coming’ concert series ahead of the inter-Korean summit slated later in April. (Korea Pool / Getty Images)
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un clapped his hands and said he was “deeply moved” as he, along with his wife and hundreds of other citizens, watched the performance. A South Korean artistic group, including pop legends and the popular girl band Red Velvet, flew to Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital, one on Sunday and the other on Tuesday. (KCNA via REUTERS)
The South Korean group includes prominent singers such as Cho Yong-pil (pictured), Lee Sunhee and Cho Jin Hee, who all previously performed in Pyongyang. It was the first time for a North Korean leader to attend such a South Korean performance in the North. During a past period of detente, South Korea occasionally sent pop singers to North Korea, but that stopped in 2005. (Korea Pool / Getty Images)
During Sunday’s performance North Korean concertgoers — most of the men in dark suits but some women in colorful traditional “hanbok” dresses — waved their hands from their seats when the South Korean stars joined together to sing a popular Korean song, “Our wish is unification.” After the two-hour performance ended, the North Koreans gave a thundering standing ovation. (KCNA via REUTERS)
Kim, wearing a dark Mao-style suit, made a surprise visit to the performance with his wife Ri Sol Ju, sister Kim Yo Jong and other senior North Korean officials, including nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam. The North Korean leader applauded during the event and also met the South Korean performers. (KCNA via REUTERS)
Members of K-pop girl group Red Velvet leave for Pyongyang from Seoul, South Korea on March 31, 2018. “There had been interest in whether I would come and see Red Velvet. I had initially planned to attend a performance the day after tomorrow but I came here today after adjusting my schedule,” Kim was quoted saying. “I thank you for this kind of gift to Pyongyang’s citizens.” (Kim Hong-Ji / REUTERS)
Yoon Sang (C), the musical director for South Korean art troupe and Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan (L) attend a ceremony before leaving for Pyongyang. The ongoing cooperation steps between the rivals began after North Korea took part in February’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji / REUTERS)
Seohyun, an actress and vocalist with Girls’ Generation, sang a North Korean pop song called “Blue Willow Tree”. She had performed with the North’s Samjiyon Orchestra in Seoul in February. South Korean movies are reported to be especially taboo compared to Chinese films, according to a report by the InterMedia consultancy group, with North Koreans potentially facing prison time if caught. (Kim Hong-Ji / REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) poses with South Korean K-pop singers on Sunday. Yeri, a member of the 160-member art-troupe said she was “very” nervous when she exchanged handshakes with Kim Jong Un, but she said it was still “really, really an honour” to do so. (KCNA via REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju were among hundreds in Pyongyang on Sunday watching South Korean K-pop singers perform in the North for the first time in more than a decade as tensions between the two countries thaw. It was the first time a North Korean leader had attended a South Korean performance in the capital. Kim Jong Un was seen clapping in tune to some of the songs and later took photographs with the performers after the show.