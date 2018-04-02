 Photos: Kim Jong Un attends South Korean K-Pop performances in Pyongyang | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 02, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Kim Jong Un attends South Korean K-Pop performances in Pyongyang

Apr 02, 2018 11:44 IST
about the gallery
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju were among hundreds in Pyongyang on Sunday watching South Korean K-pop singers perform in the North for the first time in more than a decade as tensions between the two countries thaw. It was the first time a North Korean leader had attended a South Korean performance in the capital. Kim Jong Un was seen clapping in tune to some of the songs and later took photographs with the performers after the show.

latest photogalleries

featured photos