Photos: Kim Jong Un attends South Korean K-Pop performances in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju were among hundreds in Pyongyang on Sunday watching South Korean K-pop singers perform in the North for the first time in more than a decade as tensions between the two countries thaw. It was the first time a North Korean leader had attended a South Korean performance in the capital. Kim Jong Un was seen clapping in tune to some of the songs and later took photographs with the performers after the show.