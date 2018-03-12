 Photos: Seven years after tsunami, Japanese find seawalls claustrophobic | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Seven years after an earthquake triggered a giant tsunami in Japan which killed nearly 18,000 people and caused a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, residents along the coastal north have picked up life under the security of giant seawalls. But communities once used to life by the sea now increasingly find themselves cordoned from by the same preventive walls from an element once essential to their identities, almost as if in a landlocked prison.

