Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-33 in PKL 2019

Raider Vikash Kandola starred yet again as Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

With the win, Steelers move into the top six in the points table.

Yoddha grabbed three quick points at the start of the match but Steelers raider Kandola exuded confidence. Soon Steelers were in the lead and Vikash was having a good day in the Yoddha’s side of the pitch.

U.P. Yoddha started strongly thanks to a two-point raid by Monu Goyat, which was followed up with a successful Nitesh Kumar tackle. Haryana Steelers got on the scoreboard moments later courtesy of a tackle by Ravi Kumar.

Kandola made his presence felt and combined well with Prashanth Kumar Rai as Haryana Steelers began scoring raid points to tie the contest at 5-5.

Haryana Steelers then moved into the lead with Kandola breaking through U.P. Yoddha’s defence. They enforced the first All-Out of the game on U.P. Yoddha in the 13th minute to take a 7-11 lead and looked to build on their advantage before half time.

However, successful raids by Shrikant Jadhav and a successful tackle by Nitesh ensured that didn’t happen, as Haryana Steelers took just a 16-12 lead into the break.

Kandola starred for Haryana Steelers with a Super 10 performance.

