Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, Highlights: As It Happened

This is a battler between the experience corners. Sandeep-Girish for Pune and Ravinder Pahal-Joginder for Delhi. Left corners (Girish and Joginder) are leading their respective sides. Sandeep Narwal (right corner) and Girish Ernak (left corner) of Pune & Ravinder Pahal (right corner) features in the list of top 10 tackle point scorers of the league.

22:32 hrs IST Match ends Dabang Delhi have registered an emphatic win over Puneri Paltan despite heroics from Nitin Tomar who ended the match with 20 points. Delhi win 41-37.





20:29 hrs IST Paltan need a miracle Puneri Paltans are eight points behind in the match and with 2:30 minutes to go, one would feel that they need a miracle to win the match from here.





22:24 hrs IST Nitin Tomar is out once again Delhi may just have sealed the match here as Pawan Kadian grabs hold of Nitin Tomar and the star Paltan raider has to head to the bench now. Delhi have extended their lead to 39-33 and will look to kill time to win the match from here.





22:20 hrs IST All-out, Delhi consolidate Delhi have effected an all-out by bringing down More and they win three points. Then, Pawan Kadian wins two raid points for Delhi in one raid to extend their lead to 35-30 with just over five minutes to go.





22:15 hrs IST Super tackle Pune have once again gone into the lead as Chandran Ranjit is taken out emphatically by Sandeep Narwal. It was one of the best tackles of the tournament so far as he single-handedly brought down the Delhi raider. Paltan’s Rajesh Mondal is taken out and Delhi lead 28-26.





22:08 hrs IST Delhi crawling back in the game Slowly and steadily Delhi are winning points and they have levelled the match. Amit Kumar was taken out by the Delhi defenders and it was confirmed only after a review. Then, Pawan Kadian wins a raid point to make it 25-25 with 11 minutes to go.





22:03 hrs IST Paltan extend their lead In his do or die raid, Meraj is taken out by the defenders and Paltans have managed to extend their lead further. This comes after a review went in the favour of Delhi as Dahiya claimed a touch point on Meraj but it wasn’t given. Paltan lead 25-22.





21:57 hrs IST Second half begins The onus is on Delhi defenders to keep Nitin Tomar out of the court for as long as possible in the second half. In the first half, he simply blew them away and he is the reason why Paltan are ahead in the match.





21:50 hrs IST Half-time The match was heading for a draw at half-time but Nitin Tomar wasn’t having any of it and wins two raid points to make it 22-20 in favour of the Paltan at break. Tomar finishes half at 14 raid points to his name.





21:45 hrs IST All-out Nitin Tomar has single-handedly put Paltan ahead in the match in the first half. Three Delhi defenders tried to get hold of him but he moved his leg over the line somehow. Four points for Paltan as they lead 19-18 now.





21:42 IST Nitin Tomar hits back The Paltans won’t go down so easily as Nitin Tomar is leading their charge in spectacular style. He wins his 8th point of the match and Pune are right back in the game. Delhi now have just three men on court but they still lead 14-12.





21:38 hrs IST Meraj Sheykh on fire A stunning super raid from the star Delhi raider and he wins three points for his team. He gets rid of three players as well and that put Delhi on top in the match. Delhi lead 13-7.





21:36 hrs IST Slender lead for Delhi More is taken down by the Delhi defenders and he concedes one point. Naveen Kumar comes up with a bonus point for Delhi and they extend their lead slowly and steadily. Pune’s Nitin Tomar makes it a one-point game by winning a raid point for them.





21:33 hrs IST Delhi hit back in style Naveen Kumar wins a two raid points during Delhi’s raid as the match is level at 3-3 in the early parts of the first half. The two teams have give a small hint of their respective good attacking prowess so early in the match.





21:30 hrs IST Paltan off to a good start Nitin Tomar starts off with a raid point for Paltan and they double their advantage by bringing down Meraj Sheykh. Chandran Rankit opens Delhi’s account by winning the first raid point of the day for them.





21:27 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltan have won the toss and they opted for the left hand side of the court. This means that Dabang Delhi will start the proceedings with the first raid of the day.





21:23 hrs IST Match to begin soon The players are making their way out in the middle and they will look to give their best in order to get a good start here in Sonepat. Earlier in the day, hosts Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25 to get off to a winning start at home.



