Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 30-25

Two of the most high profile raiders will come face-to-face in this clash as raid machines Rahul Chaudhari and Maninder Singh will look to set the stadium alight with their performances. Rahul is just 16 raid points away from becoming the first player to reach 700 raid point mark in PKL. However, Rahul is yet to score a Super 10 in PKL 6, scoring 9 raid points each in his two games thus far. His record against Bengal has not been that great either as he has failed to score a Super 10 against them in all three games in the last edition of the league.

21:05 hrs IST Warriors win Rahul Chaudhuri goes into the orange part of the court and he has been given his marching orders and that is a super tackle for the Warriors. Bengal Warriors register a stunning 30-25 win over Telugu Titans. Maninder Singh was the star of the day for the Warriors has he ended the match with 11 points.





21:02 hrs IST Turning point of the match? Maninder Singh is taken out by Abozar Mighani just inches from the white line and Titans wins a crucial point. They are now just two points behind with one minute to go.





20:58 hrs IST Bad review by Warriors this time Both teams have now lost their reviews inside five minutes. Rahul Chaudhuri was awarded a point before being forced out of the court but Warriors challenged it. But replay confirmed that Chaudhuri had touched an opposition played before going out. Warriors lead 27-23.





20:53 hrs IST Bad review The Titans opted for a review after they though that Nilesh Salunkhe hadn’t won a bonus point before going down to the defenders. However, replays showed that he indeed had his leg over the black line and wins a bonus point before being taken out. Benga lead 26-21 with three minutes to go in the match.





20:50 hrs IST Maninder Singh on fire Maninder Singh continues his good form and wins two raid point for his team in quick succession after a short time-out. But Mohsen Maghsoudlou wins a raid point of his own for the Titans. Mohsen Maghsoudlou is tackled hard by the Warriors and he heads to the bench now. Bengal lead 24-20





20:46 hrs IST A string of hard tackles Both sets of defenders are making it hard for the raiders to win points at the moment as Rahul Chaudhuri and Mahesh Goud are taken down in quick succession by Warriors and Titans’ defenders respectively. Bengal lead 21-19 with 8 mins to go in the second half.





20:44 hrs IST Maninder changes the course of match Bengal Warriors’ raider Maninder Singh has completely changed the course of the match as he effects an all-out on Telugu Titans to take his team into the lead. Rahul Chaudhuri wins a raid point for Titans after Maninder’s heroics. Bengal lead 19-17.





20:40 hrs IST Super tackle Just when it seemed that Warriors would inflict an all-out on the Titans, their defenders come to the fore and bring down Jang Kung Lee to win two points for their team. But Rahul Chaudhuri is taken down in the next raid and Titans concede a point. Titans now lead 16-14 with 12 minutes to go in the second half.





20:36 hrs IST Warriors staging a comeback Mohsen Maghsoudlou is taken out emphatically by the Warriors’ defenders and then Maninder Singh wins a raid point for them. Bengal now trail 12-14 in the match.





20:32 hrs IST Second half begins The players are back on the court and we are underway in the second half of the match. Titans’ Mohsen Maghsoudlou starts the proceedings with an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh of B.engal





20:27 hrs IST Half-time Srikanth Tewthia wins a point in the final raid of the half to add a point to Bengal’s tally. After a good start to the match, Bengal fizzled out in the final 10 minutes of the half and they trail 10-13 at the half-way mark of the match.





20:24 hrs IST Titans extend their lead Nilesh Salunkhe wins a bonus point to increase the advantage while the Titans defenders bring down Jan Kung Lee once more to add a point to their score. Titans now lead 13-9.





20:20 hrs IST Titans on fire The Telugu Titans have tuned the match on its head and they have taken the lead now. Mahesh Goud is tackled down hard by Abozar Mighani and this is their second super tackle of the day. Titans lead 11-9.





20:16 hrs IST Super tackle Maninder Singh is tackled hard by the two Titans’ defenders and they win two points for their team. Bengal now lead 9-8 with just under six minutes to be played in the first half.





20:12 hrs IST Titans struggling Bengal have opened up a three point advantage as Maninder Singh wins yet another raid point after their defenders brought down Farhad Milaghardan. Bengal lead 9-6





20:08 hrs IST Warriors hit back strongly Bengal Warriors have issued a stunning counter-attack as they take the lead now. Maninder Singh and Jang Kung Lee won successive raid points for them while Bengal defenders ousted star Telugu raider Rahul Chaudhuri. Bengal lead 6-4.





20:05 hrs IST Early lead for Titans Telugu Titans have surged into a slender early lead in the match as they take a 3-2 lead. Nilesh Salunkhe and Maninder Singh were taken out by the Telugu defenders in quick succession. Salunkhe was tackled down for the second time but he won a bonus point before that to open Bengal’s account.





20:00 hrs IST Match about to start The players are out on the court and we are about to get underway in this blockbuster contest. Bengal Warrior’s Maninder Singh is up with the first raid of the day.





19:49 hrs IST Stat attack Rahul Chaudhari is 16 points short of 700 raid points, he will become the first player in the history of the league to do so. He is alsocurrently tied for most Super 10s with Pardeep Narwal at 32. He has the chance to take the lead in this category again.





19:40 hrs IST Head to head Bengal Warriors lead the head-to-head battle with 5 wins from their 11 games. Three of the matches between these two sides have ended in a tie including two of the last four. In PKL 5, Bengal Warriors won two of the three games while one match ended in a tie. All three matches last season were decided by a difference of less than 7 points. This is the first meeting between these two teams in PKL 6.



