Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Teams eye crucial win
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.
-
20:30 hrs IST
HT: U Mumba lead 19 - 10 over the Puneri Paltan.
-
20:07 hrs IST
U Mumba up and running
-
19:56 hrs IST
Teams are out
U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex in Greater Noida. Tempers will flare again as the two Maharashtra rivals will clash against each other for supremacy. It’s a battle between the table toppers as Puneri Patlan take the top spot in the Zone A table while U Mumba are placed at second.
Follow PKL 2018 LIVE,U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, below -
HT: U Mumba lead 19 - 10 over the Puneri Paltan.
U Mumba up and running
Darshan Kadian gets two point raid as he goes through the chain tackle from Sandeep Narwal and Rinku Narwal.
Teams are out
U Mumba: Fazel Athrachali (C), Darshan Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Vinod Kumar, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (C), Deepak Dahiya, More GB, Monu, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar, Rinku Narwal.