LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Teams eye crucial win

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 03, 2018 20:31 IST
highlights

U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex in Greater Noida. Tempers will flare again as the two Maharashtra rivals will clash against each other for supremacy. It’s a battle between the table toppers as Puneri Patlan take the top spot in the Zone A table while U Mumba are placed at second.

Follow PKL 2018 LIVE,U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, below -

20:30 hrs IST

HT: U Mumba lead 19 - 10 over the Puneri Paltan.

20:07 hrs IST

U Mumba up and running

Darshan Kadian gets two point raid as he goes through the chain tackle from Sandeep Narwal and Rinku Narwal.

19:56 hrs IST

Teams are out

U Mumba: Fazel Athrachali (C), Darshan Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Vinod Kumar, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (C), Deepak Dahiya, More GB, Monu, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar, Rinku Narwal.