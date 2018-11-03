Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Teams eye crucial win

U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex in Greater Noida. Tempers will flare again as the two Maharashtra rivals will clash against each other for supremacy. It’s a battle between the table toppers as Puneri Patlan take the top spot in the Zone A table while U Mumba are placed at second.

Follow PKL 2018 LIVE,U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, below -

20:30 hrs IST HT: U Mumba lead 19 - 10 over the Puneri Paltan.





20:07 hrs IST U Mumba up and running Darshan Kadian gets two point raid as he goes through the chain tackle from Sandeep Narwal and Rinku Narwal.



