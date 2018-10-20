Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Updates, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Teams eye good start

UP Yoddha have played three times against Bengal Warriors but are yet to win a match against them. One of the three matches ended in a 26-26 tie. The last two matches the teams played, the first being decided by just 1 point and the second ending in a tie. This is the first meeting between these two teams in PKL 6. UP Yoddha have played 4 matches so far in PKL 6 – they won their first match but have lost the next three. Bengal Warriors have 2 wins from 2 matches in PKL 6.

19:20 hrs IST




