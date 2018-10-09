Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as it happened, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Titans beat Thalaivas 33-28

Tamil Thalaivas will play their third game in three days when they take on Telugu Titans on Tuesday. Tamil Thalaivas will look to register their second win of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018 when they face Telegu Titans on Tuesday. Thalaivas won their first game against Patna Pirates but were defeated by UP Yoddha in the next match. When it comes to the head-to-head record, Titans have 3-0 advantage over the Thalaivas.

22:30 hrs IST That’s it, thanks for joining us That’s it from us for today! Do join us again for our continued coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.





22:25 hrs IST Telugu Titans win Telugu Titans have won their first match of the tournament 33-28 against Tamil Thalaivas. They also continue their unbeaten run against the Thalaivas. Poor from Thalivas who lose their second match in a row.





22:19 hrs IST Chhillar and Jasvir weak links?? Some questionable decisions by Manjeet and Jasvir have handed the initiative back to Titans. Kudos to Titans for targeting the weaklinks of Thalaivas.





22:15 hrs IST Couple of points for Thalaivas A couple of points for Thalaivas have reduced the deficit and the gap is now down to four points. jasvir Singh with a point after a scorpion kick.





22:11 hrs IST Telugu Titans keeping the lead As much as Thalaivas try to cut the deficit, Titans are able to extend it on every occasion. Rahul Chaudhari is the big reason for Titans’ dominance.





22:07 hrs IST Points needed by Thalaivas Telugu Titans lead by five points with 8 minutes to go!!! Tamil Thalaivas need points and in a hurry to get back in this game, or they will go down again today.





22:03 hrs IST MS Athul with an unsuccessful raid!! Mohsen Maghsoudlou brilliant with an ankle lock and MS Athul is trapped. The decision is reviewed but is unsuccessful!! 22-17 to Telugu Titans.





21:58 hrs IST Green Card Green card for Manjeet chhillar. That’s now one a piece for both teams. Salunke on the other hand keeps earning points for his team.





21:54 hrs IST Successful Raids from both sides Successful raids from Nilesh Salunke and Ajay Thakur mean a point for both sides and the score moves to 19-13 in the favour of Telugu Titans.





21:46 hrs IST Half time Half Time and it’s Telugu Titans all the way. They lead 17- 11, Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke have been their best players!! Ajay Thakur the best for Thalaivas.





21:44 hrs IST Thalaivas all out Thalaivas all out and Telugu Titans open a big lead in the first half. 17-9 they lead.





21:42 IST Almost for Manjeet Manjeet Chhillar had a poor game Yesterday and to be honest it hasn’t been the best of days for him today either.





21:37 hrs IST Mohsen Maghsoudlou key!! Mohsen Maghsoudlou will be the key for Titans. He is an allrounder and not just a raider. scores level 9-9.





21:36 hrs IST Green card Vishal Bhardwaj, Telugu Titans’ captain is given a green card for stepping out of the court.





21:33 hrs IST Ajay Thakur leading by example As expected Ajay Thakur has begun very well and has earned points for his team!





21:29 hrs IST Scores level Scores level after Tamil Thalaivas had pulled ahead in the initial minutes. Nilesh Salunke gets Titans level.





21:25 hrs IST MS Athul with the first point MS Athul gets Thalaivas on the board with a successful raid.





21:19 hrs IST Tired Thalaivas? This is Thalaivas’ third match in three days. As for Titans it’s their first match of the tournament.



