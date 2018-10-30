Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live score and updates: Paltan eye another win

Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Pro Kabaddi league game on Tuesday. Place in Zone A both teams are at the different ends of the table. Pune are top of the table, while Gujarat are placed fifth. Gujarat Fortunegiants are unbeaten against Puneri Paltan winning each of the four games they have played so far. Gujarat beat Pune by 6 points in the first meeting which was the first game of the Pune leg. Pune has failed to cross 30 total points in each of the four matches against Gujarat.

Catch all the live score and updates in Pro Kabaddi league game between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog

19:59 hrs IST Toss Puneri Paltan win the toss & select the Choice of court





19:55 hrs IST Standings Place in Zone A both teams are at the different ends of the table. Pune are top of the table, while Gujarat are placed fifth.



