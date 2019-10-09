e-paper
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29

Rahul Chaudhari scored seven points for the Thalaivas as they finished their woeful campaign with another loss.

pro-kabaddi-league Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Greater Noida
Tamil Thalaivas’ Rahul Chaudhari goes for a raid against Bengal Warriors
Tamil Thalaivas' Rahul Chaudhari goes for a raid against Bengal Warriors(PKL Image)
         

Bengal Warriors produced a clinical performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday.

Sukesh Hegde (6 raid points), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (7 points) and Rinku Narwal (High 5 with 5 tackle points) impressed for the Warriors as they clinched the win to go to the top of the PKL standings at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

Rahul Chaudhari scored seven points for the Thalaivas as they finished their woeful campaign with another loss. The star-studded Chennai-based team managed only four wins in the entire season.

Tamil Thalaivas approached the match with confidence, having beaten Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing, and opened a lead in the early minutes, thanks to Ajith Kumar and Rahul’s raids.

Rahul moved well on the mat to pick up valuable points but Bengal’s defence got into the game with Nabibakhsh impressing.

Soon Bengal were in the lead but Thalaivas regrouped well to stay in the match.

Bengal looked like a side who had their eyes set on the semi-finals clash next week, and their lack of ruthlessness allowed the Tamil side to make a comeback and level the points. The first half ended with the scores 13-13.

Bengal Warriors stepped up their game in the second half, thanks largely to raiders Nabibakhsh and Sukesh. Though Ran Singh pulled off a super tackle in the fifth minute of the half it was just a case of delaying the inevitable with the Warriors picking up their all-out in the eighth minute to open up a six-point lead.

Thalaivas’ Ajith was in no mood to be contained though and his raids made it a two-point game soon after the all-out. But Rinku Narwal produced a super tackle with seven minutes remaining to halt Thalaivas’ domination. Sourabh Tanaji Patil also chipped in with valuable raid points for the Warriors as they once again opened up a six-point lead with two minutes remaining.

The Bengal defence held firm in the final minutes to clinch a victory.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 21:28 IST

