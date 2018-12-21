 Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24

Jang Kun Lee was the star performer for Bengal Warriors and top scored with 12 points.

Chennai: Bengal Warriors (Blue Orange) players in action against Tamil Thalaivas during their Pro Kabaddi league match.(AP)

Bengal Warriors started their home leg with a bang, defeating Tamil Thalaivas 27-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 match here on Friday. Incidentally, this was the 500th match in the history of PKL.

Ran Singh marshaled the defence for the Warriors and scored 4 tackle points.

Sukesh Hegde top scored for the Thalaivas with nine points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur.

In the absence of Manjeet Chhillar, Bengal Warriors’ defence couldn’t contain Bengal raiders and scored just six tackle points.

While Bengal Warriors remain in contention for place in the playoffs, Tamil Thalaivas were knocked out earlier.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 22:56 IST

