Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Fortunegiants win 37-32
Catch all the action as it happened from Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.
Gujarat Fortunegiants held their nerve to survive a second half comeback from UP Yoddha as they won 37-32 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their unbeaten streak at home riding on a solid all-round team performance. Sunil Kumar got a high-five and Ruturaj Koravi chipped in with crucial four tackle points. Shrikant Jadhav scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but a lackluster first half performance let them down. It was a strong performance in the second half by the team for UP but they just fell short in the end.
Catch all the action as it happened from Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.
Thanks for joining us
That’s it from us as far as this game is concerned. Do stay with us as we cover the 2018 season of Pro Kabbadi League.
Fortunegiants win
A last minute all out handed an advantage to Gujarat Fortunegiants and they registered another win. Cruel on UP Yoddha who played their hearts out.
Yoddha go ahead
Three minutes to go and Yoddha have taken the lead . 31-29 the score. Waht a comeback? can they see it through?
Tension palpable
The tension in the match is palpable. Timeouts called out by both teams. 28-27 the score with 4 minutes to go.
Teams matching each other
Very little to seperate the two teams right now, both matching each other step for step Fortunegiants still have their noses in front, marginally. 27-25 the score.
Better from UP
UP have started the second half like they mean business. They still trail by 4 points. 22-18 the score, but with 12 minutes to go anything can happen in a game that looked done and dusted a long time ago.
Lead cut
For what’s it worth UP Yoddha have cut Fortunegiants’ lead. 20-14 the score and UP have hope. Shrikanth Yadav with 5 point so far and leading the charge. More of the same needed.
Half time
Half time and Gujarat have been cruising. 9 point lead and UP have little to suggest anything else apart from a defeat in the offing in the second half.
Fortunegiants comfortable
The side from Gujarat are comfortable and are mainintaing their lead. UP Yoddha need to up the ante or this match is over before half-time.
Fortunegiants race ahead
After a tight start the Fortunegiants have raced ahead and now have an 11 point lead. Sunil Kumar and Sachin leading the charge early on.
Tight affair
It’s been a tight affair, at least at the start. 7-3 to the Fortunegiants.
TOSS
U.P. Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League game between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.