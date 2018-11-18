Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Fortunegiants win 37-32

Gujarat Fortunegiants held their nerve to survive a second half comeback from UP Yoddha as they won 37-32 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their unbeaten streak at home riding on a solid all-round team performance. Sunil Kumar got a high-five and Ruturaj Koravi chipped in with crucial four tackle points. Shrikant Jadhav scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but a lackluster first half performance let them down. It was a strong performance in the second half by the team for UP but they just fell short in the end.

Catch all the action as it happened from Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.

22:24 hrs IST Thanks for joining us That's it from us as far as this game is concerned.





22:17 hrs IST Fortunegiants win A last minute all out handed an advantage to Gujarat Fortunegiants and they registered another win. Cruel on UP Yoddha who played their hearts out.





22:12 hrs IST Yoddha go ahead Three minutes to go and Yoddha have taken the lead . 31-29 the score. Waht a comeback? can they see it through?





22:10 hrs IST Tension palpable The tension in the match is palpable. Timeouts called out by both teams. 28-27 the score with 4 minutes to go.





22:05 hrs IST Teams matching each other Very little to seperate the two teams right now, both matching each other step for step Fortunegiants still have their noses in front, marginally. 27-25 the score.





21:55 hrs IST Better from UP UP have started the second half like they mean business. They still trail by 4 points. 22-18 the score, but with 12 minutes to go anything can happen in a game that looked done and dusted a long time ago.





21:50 hrs IST Lead cut For what’s it worth UP Yoddha have cut Fortunegiants’ lead. 20-14 the score and UP have hope. Shrikanth Yadav with 5 point so far and leading the charge. More of the same needed.





21:39 hrs IST Half time Half time and Gujarat have been cruising. 9 point lead and UP have little to suggest anything else apart from a defeat in the offing in the second half.





21:33 hrs IST Fortunegiants comfortable The side from Gujarat are comfortable and are mainintaing their lead. UP Yoddha need to up the ante or this match is over before half-time.





21:25 hrs IST Fortunegiants race ahead After a tight start the Fortunegiants have raced ahead and now have an 11 point lead. Sunil Kumar and Sachin leading the charge early on.





21:20 hrs IST Tight affair It’s been a tight affair, at least at the start. 7-3 to the Fortunegiants.





21:15 hrs IST TOSS U.P. Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court



