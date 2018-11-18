Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha as it happened: Fortunegiants win 37-32

Catch all the action as it happened from Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 18, 2018 22:27 IST
highlights

Gujarat Fortunegiants held their nerve to survive a second half comeback from UP Yoddha as they won 37-32 in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Gujarat Fortunegiants continued their unbeaten streak at home riding on a solid all-round team performance. Sunil Kumar got a high-five and Ruturaj Koravi chipped in with crucial four tackle points. Shrikant Jadhav scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but a lackluster first half performance let them down. It was a strong performance in the second half by the team for UP but they just fell short in the end.

22:24 hrs IST

Thanks for joining us

That’s it from us as far as this game is concerned. Do stay with us as we cover the 2018 season of Pro Kabbadi League.

22:17 hrs IST

Fortunegiants win

A last minute all out handed an advantage to Gujarat Fortunegiants and they registered another win. Cruel on UP Yoddha who played their hearts out.

22:12 hrs IST

Yoddha go ahead

Three minutes to go and Yoddha have taken the lead . 31-29 the score. Waht a comeback? can they see it through?

22:10 hrs IST

Tension palpable

The tension in the match is palpable. Timeouts called out by both teams. 28-27 the score with 4 minutes to go.

22:05 hrs IST

Teams matching each other

Very little to seperate the two teams right now, both matching each other step for step Fortunegiants still have their noses in front, marginally. 27-25 the score.

21:55 hrs IST

Better from UP

UP have started the second half like they mean business. They still trail by 4 points. 22-18 the score, but with 12 minutes to go anything can happen in a game that looked done and dusted a long time ago.

21:50 hrs IST

Lead cut

For what’s it worth UP Yoddha have cut Fortunegiants’ lead. 20-14 the score and UP have hope. Shrikanth Yadav with 5 point so far and leading the charge. More of the same needed.

21:39 hrs IST

Half time

Half time and Gujarat have been cruising. 9 point lead and UP have little to suggest anything else apart from a defeat in the offing in the second half.

21:33 hrs IST

Fortunegiants comfortable

The side from Gujarat are comfortable and are mainintaing their lead. UP Yoddha need to up the ante or this match is over before half-time.

21:25 hrs IST

Fortunegiants race ahead

After a tight start the Fortunegiants have raced ahead and now have an 11 point lead. Sunil Kumar and Sachin leading the charge early on.

21:20 hrs IST

Tight affair

It’s been a tight affair, at least at the start. 7-3 to the Fortunegiants.

21:15 hrs IST

TOSS

U.P. Yoddha win the toss & select the Choice of court

21:00 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League game between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha.