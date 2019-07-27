Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live: U Mumba take on Puneri Paltan

The Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season will begin with the home side U Mumba taking on derby rivals Puneri Paltans. The match will see the return of Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar’s side, which has suffered one defeat in one game so far. U Mumba had a mixed bag in Hyderabad with one win and one defeat and will hope to start the home leg on the winning note. Pune, on the other hand, will hope to get their first win against the home side and get back to winning ways.

Follow live action and updates of PKL 2019 clash between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan:

19:30 hrs IST Play begins Puneri Paltan and U Mumba begin the match after a beautiful rendition of India’s national anthem by Virat Kohli. Manjeet goes for the first raid for Pune. HERE WE GO!





19:25 hrs IST Players out on the mat U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have come out on the mat and the match is about to begin in 5 minutes. HERE WE GO!



