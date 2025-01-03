Menu Explore
Best body warmers for men, women, and kids: Stay cosy and warm anywhere, anytime in winter

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 03, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Body warmers are an essential piece of clothing that keeps you warm and cosy even during the chilling winter months.

XYXX Mens Thermal Set | Antibacterial, Skin Friendly with Superior Heat Retention | Slim Fit Solid Alpine IntelliHeat Thermal Set | Pack of 1 (Black, Large)

OOSHIN UK Mens Light Grey Thermal Gold Set (Upper+Lower) - Size-s

Jockey 2401 Mens Super Combed Cotton Rich Full Sleeve Thermal Undershirt with Stay Warm Technology_Black_L

Lux Cottswool Mens Cotton Thermal Set (COTT_Black_FS_RN_TRO_Set_85)

Boldfit Thermal Winter Wear For Men Set Top & Bottom Natural Insulation Thermal Wear For Men Thermal Winter Clothes For Men Set Thermals Innerwear For Men Cotton-viscose Body Warmer For Men Set - M

Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit Top

Lux Inferno Mens Thermal Set (Grey, 85)

Lux Cottswool Womens V Neck Full Sleeves Thermal Set_LAD_FSV_TRO_BLK_Set_95

BODYCARE Womens Thermal Tops Round Neck Sleeveless Pack of 1-Skin

Jockey Snug Fit Low-Neck Thermal 3 Quarter Sleeved Top for Women 2503_Charcoal Melange_S

Boldfit Thermal Wear for Women Set Top & Bottom Winter Wear for Women for Women Set Natural Insulation Body Warmer for Women Cotton-Viscose Thermals for Women Lower Leggings Winter Wear Inner Set -XXL

Wearslim® Women's Cotton Quilted Winter Lightweight Thermal Underwear for Women Long Johns Set with Fleece Lined Soft Warmer Color - Black (Size - Large)

Enamor Womens V-Neck 3/4Th Sleeve Thermal Top with Sweat Wicking and Antimicrobial Finish Slim (TH02_Black_S)

FF Winter Wear Thermal Upper Vest and Bottom Lower Warmer Combo for Women Long Johns Underwear Set Color - White (Size - Medium)

Van Heusen Women Anti Bacterial Thermal Relaxed Fit T-Shirt-Round Neck, Full Sleeve_77401_Charcoal_S, Black

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boys Crew Neck Long Sleeve IKWA Thermal T-Shirt - Pack of 1 (Ecru L)

YouGotPlanB Unisex Kids Winter Wear Thermal Full Sleeve Tshirt & Pant Combo Set - Snow Dash| Slim Fit | Super Combed Cotton Rich | Comfortable & Stretchy | Warm & Fresh | 8-10 Years

superminis Baby Thermal Top and Pyjama Set - Round Neck, Full Sleeves, Winter Wear Suit for Infants, Girls, Boys (6-12 Months) Pack of 3

Bodycare Insider Anti-Bacterial Solid Kids Thermal Top & Bottom Set Black

Lux Inferno Baby Kid Boy Thermal Set Base Layer (Inferno FSO CH_Charcoal Melange_70Cm)

With the temperatures nipping across most parts of North India, it's almost impossible to step out of your house without proper winter clothing. And when we talk about winter clothing, a pair of body warmers become crucial. Body warmers retain body heat while allowing moisture to escape, ensuring both warmth and breathability.

Body thermals for men, women, kids
Body thermals for men, women, kids

Body warmers come in various different colours and forms such as vests, wraps, and adhesive patches, body warmers are versatile and cater to diverse needs, whether you're braving chilly commutes, hiking in frosty conditions, or simply lounging at home.

We have listed some of the best body warmers for your entire family. From men, women, and kids, here is a list of best body warmers for you to choose from.


Body warmer for men:
 

Stay warm and comfortable during the chilly months with the XYXX Men's Thermal Set. Made from high-quality materials, this set ensures optimal insulation while allowing breathability for all-day comfort. Its snug fit and stretchable fabric offer excellent mobility, making it ideal for layering under clothing. Perfect for outdoor activities or lounging indoors, this thermal set provides a reliable shield against cold weather without compromising style.

Specifications of XYXX Men's Thermal Set:

  • Material: Soft cotton blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and full-length bottom
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Suitable For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Soft and breathable fabricMay not be suitable for extreme cold
Durable and long-lastingLimited color options
Embrace the winter chill with the OOSHIN UK Men's Thermal Gold Set. Designed to provide superior warmth, this thermal set features a premium fabric blend that feels soft against the skin. Its ergonomic design ensures a snug fit, making it perfect for layering. The stylish finish and durable construction make it a reliable choice for both casual and outdoor wear during cold weather.

Specifications of OOSHIN UK Men's Thermal Gold Set:

  • Material: Premium cotton-polyester blend
  • Fit: Tailored fit
  • Design: Long sleeve top and full-length pants
  • Care Instructions: Gentle wash recommended
  • Ideal For: Moderate winters and daily use

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Superior warmth and comfortSlightly higher price point
Ergonomic and stylish designLimited availability in smaller sizes
The Jockey Men's 2401 Thermal is crafted for those who value comfort and style. Made with super combed cotton-rich fabric, this thermal offers excellent heat retention while being lightweight. The full sleeve design provides additional coverage, making it a versatile choice for layering or wearing solo.

Specifications of Jockey Men's 2401 Thermal:

  • Material: Super combed cotton-rich fabric
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Suitable For: Mild winters and everyday use

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
High-quality fabricMay not include matching bottom
Trusted brandLimited color variety

Also read: Best water heaters for warm, cosy water to beat the winter chill: Top 10 picks

 

Lux Cottswool Men's Cotton Thermal Set is designed to keep you warm and cosy in chilly weather. Made from a soft cotton blend, this set is lightweight yet provides excellent insulation. Its breathable fabric ensures comfort during extended wear, while the snug fit makes it ideal for layering under any outfit. The set combines functionality with a classic design for winter essentials.

Specifications of Lux Cottswool Men's Cotton Thermal Set:

  • Material: Cotton blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and full-length pants
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Best For: Cold weather and layering

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Soft and lightweight materialMay shrink slightly after washing
Affordable and durableNot suitable for extreme cold
Stay ahead of the winter chill with Boldfit Thermal Wear for Men. Engineered for optimal warmth, this set features a stretchable, skin-friendly fabric that ensures both comfort and mobility. Its modern design and superior heat retention make it a perfect choice for men seeking high-performance thermals for winter sports or everyday wear.

Specifications of Boldfit Thermal Wear For Men Set:

  • Material: Premium thermal fabric
  • Fit: Slim fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and pants
  • Care Instructions: Hand wash recommended
  • Suitable For: Cold weather and outdoor activities

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
High-performance thermal materialHand wash required
Stylish and functional designSlim fit may not suit all body types

Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit:

The Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit is an ideal winter wear choice for those who prioritize quality and comfort. Featuring a classic fit, this thermal is crafted with anti-bacterial technology, ensuring freshness throughout the day. Its premium fabric blend offers optimal warmth and breathability, making it perfect for layering under formal or casual outfits.

Specifications of Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit:

  • Material: Cotton blend with anti-bacterial properties
  • Fit: Classic fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Best For: Mild to cold winters

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Anti-bacterial and odor-free fabricHigher price point
Comfortable and durableLimited color options

Also read: Best heaters for large rooms: Stay warm and cosy in winter with top-selling room heaters

Lux Inferno Men's Thermal Set is designed for maximum comfort and warmth during chilly weather. Made from premium-quality fabric, this thermal set offers excellent insulation while ensuring breathability and softness. Ideal for layering under winter clothes or lounging indoors, its snug fit and durable design make it a must-have for winter wardrobes. The set includes a top and bottom, offering full coverage and flexibility for daily activities.

Specifications of Lux Inferno Men's Thermal Set

  • Material: Cotton-rich fabric blend
  • Fit: Snug and comfortable
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Color Options: Grey, black, white
  • Usage: Indoor and outdoor winter wear

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Excellent insulation and warmthLimited color variety
Soft, breathable materialMay not suit extreme outdoor conditions
Durable and machine washableSlightly heavier than some alternatives

 

Body warmer for women:
 

Lux Cottswool Women's Thermal Set is crafted to provide exceptional warmth and comfort. The upper and lower pieces are made from a soft, wool-blend fabric that locks in heat while ensuring breathability. Perfect for layering or standalone wear, this thermal set is lightweight, durable, and designed to withstand regular use during winter months.

Specifications of Lux Cottswool Women's Upper and Lower Thermal Set

  • Material: Wool and cotton blend
  • Fit: Slim fit for layering
  • Care Instructions: Hand or machine washable
  • Color Options: White, beige, grey
  • Ideal For: Cold weather layering

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Soft and cozy wool blendRequires delicate washing care
Lightweight and flexible designLimited stretch in fabric
Ideal for layering under winter outfitsFewer color options
BODYCARE Women's Round Neck Sleeveless Thermal Top combines functionality with style, providing warmth without bulk. Its lightweight, breathable fabric ensures a comfortable fit, while the sleeveless design makes it an excellent choice for layering. Designed for durability, this top is perfect for everyday use in chilly weather.

Specifications of BODYCARE Women's Thermal Tops Round Neck Sleeveless

  • Material: Cotton-rich fabric blend
  • Design: Sleeveless with round neck
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Usage: Indoor wear or layering
  • Color Options: White, nude, grey

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Comfortable and breathableNot suitable for standalone winter wear
Ideal for layeringLimited warmth due to sleeveless design
Durable and easy to maintainMinimal color variety
Jockey 2503 Women's Thermal Set offers the perfect balance of style and warmth with its super-combed cotton-rich fabric. The three-quarter sleeves provide added coverage without restricting movement, making it a versatile choice for winter wear. Its soft texture and high-quality finish ensure long-lasting comfort.

Specifications of Jockey 2503 Women's Super Combed Cotton Rich Three Quarter Sleeve Thermal Set

  • Material: Super-combed cotton-rich blend
  • Fit: Relaxed yet snug
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Sleeve Length: Three-quarter sleeves
  • Ideal For: Moderate to chilly weather

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Premium-quality fabricHigher price point
Comfortable and durableLimited to moderate cold climates
Versatile three-quarter sleeve designMay not fit snugly for all body types
Boldfit Thermal Wear Set is tailored for women seeking optimal warmth and style. Made with advanced insulating materials, it offers excellent heat retention and comfort. The set includes a top and bottom, both designed for flexibility and a snug fit. Perfect for outdoor activities and layering in colder months.

Specifications of Boldfit Thermal Wear for Women Set Top & Bottom Winter Wear

  • Material: Polyester and cotton blend
  • Fit: Slim and flexible
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Color Options: Black, grey, beige
  • Ideal For: Active winter wear

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Excellent heat retentionSlightly pricey for everyday use
Flexible and comfortable fitMay feel tight for some body shapes
Durable and stylish designLimited size options available
Wearslim Women’s Cotton Quilted Thermal is the ideal choice for lightweight warmth in winter. Its quilted design adds an extra layer of insulation, ensuring superior heat retention. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it provides all-day comfort and flexibility, making it perfect for casual or active wear.

Specifications of Wearslim Women’s Cotton Quilted Winter Lightweight Thermal

  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Design: Quilted for extra insulation
  • Care Instructions: Hand or machine washable
  • Color Options: White, light grey
  • Best For: Lightweight warmth

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Superior insulation with quilted designQuilted texture may not appeal to everyone
Lightweight and breathableMay not be suitable for extreme cold
Easy to layer with other clothesLimited color and design options
Enamor Women's Ultra Lightweight Thermal offers modern elegance combined with practical warmth. Its feather-light fabric provides excellent insulation while ensuring maximum comfort. Designed to be nearly invisible under clothing, it’s perfect for layering during winter or wearing indoors.

Specifications of Enamor Women's Ultra Lightweight Thermal

  • Material: Lightweight polyester blend
  • Fit: Slim and seamless
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Color Options: Nude, black
  • Ideal For: Indoor wear and layering

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Ultra-lightweight and breathableMinimal warmth for extreme cold weather
Seamless and discreet under clothesLimited to layering use
Soft and comfortableHigher price range
FF Winter Wear Thermal offers dependable warmth for colder climates. Its premium fabric blend ensures insulation and comfort, while the classic fit provides flexibility and ease of movement. Ideal for layering under everyday clothing or outdoor gear, this thermal set is durable and easy to maintain.

Specifications of FF Winter Wear Thermal

  • Material: Cotton-polyester blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Color Options: Black, grey, navy blue
  • Best Use: Daily winter wear

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Durable and warmBasic design, lacks modern aesthetics
Comfortable and versatileMay feel bulky under tight clothing
Affordable pricingLimited range of colors
Van Heusen Women's Relaxed Fit Anti-Bacterial Thermal is a premium choice for winter wear. Featuring advanced anti-bacterial technology, it offers exceptional hygiene and comfort. The relaxed fit ensures ease of movement, while its thermal properties keep you warm throughout the day. Perfect for sensitive skin and everyday wear.

Specifications of Van Heusen Women Relaxed Fit Anti-Bacterial Thermal

  • Material: Cotton-rich with anti-bacterial treatment
  • Fit: Relaxed and comfortable
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Color Options: White, beige
  • Ideal For: Sensitive skin and hygiene-conscious individuals

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Anti-bacterial properties for added hygieneHigher price point compared to regular thermals
Soft and comfortable fabricLimited to basic color choices
Relaxed fit ideal for layeringNot as snug as some prefer

Body warmer for kids:

Keep your child warm and comfortable during winter with the U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Crew Neck Long Sleeve IKWA Thermal. Crafted from soft, high-quality material, this thermal offers excellent insulation and breathability. The snug fit ensures flexibility, making it a practical choice for everyday use or outdoor activities during colder months.

Specifications of U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Crew Neck Long Sleeve IKWA Thermal:

  • Material: Cotton-rich blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Crew neck, long sleeve
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Ideal For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Comfortable and warmLimited color options
Durable and easy to maintainMay not be suitable for severe cold
Ensure your little ones stay warm with the YouGotPlanB Unisex Kids Winter Wear Thermal. Designed for both boys and girls, this thermal features a soft and stretchable fabric that ensures comfort and warmth. The full-sleeve design and snug fit make it a versatile winter essential for school or play.

Specifications of YouGotPlanB Unisex Kids Winter Wear Thermal Full Sleeve:

  • Material: Soft cotton blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve, unisex
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Best For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Unisex design and versatile fitLimited size options
Soft and skin-friendly materialNot suitable for extreme winters
The Superminis Baby Thermal provides superior warmth and comfort for infants during cold weather. Made from ultra-soft, skin-friendly material, it keeps your baby cozy without irritation. Designed with a snug fit, this thermal set ensures mobility and warmth, making it a perfect winter companion for your little one.

Specifications of Superminis Baby Thermal:

  • Material: Ultra-soft cotton blend
  • Fit: Snug fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set
  • Care Instructions: Gentle hand wash recommended
  • Ideal For: Babies aged 0-12 months

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Skin-friendly and soft fabricRequires gentle wash care
Lightweight and warmLimited size range
Bodycare Insider Anti-Bacterial Kids Thermal is a perfect blend of comfort and hygiene. Infused with anti-bacterial technology, this thermal keeps your child fresh and protected during winter. The top-and-bottom set is crafted with a soft, stretchable fabric that ensures warmth and flexibility for active days.

 

Specifications of Bodycare Insider Anti-Bacterial Kids Thermal Top & Bottom Set:

  • Material: Cotton blend with anti-bacterial properties
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and full-length bottom
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Best For: Active kids during winters

 

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Anti-bacterial and odor-freeMay shrink slightly after washing
Flexible and durableLimited color choices
Lux Inferno Baby-Boys Base Layer Set offers ultimate warmth for toddlers during winter. Made from a soft, breathable fabric, this set provides excellent insulation without compromising comfort. Its snug fit ensures ease of movement, making it ideal for daily wear in cold weather.

Specifications of Lux Inferno Baby-Boys Base Layer Set:

  • Material: Cotton-polyester blend
  • Fit: Regular fit
  • Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set
  • Care Instructions: Machine washable
  • Best For: Babies aged 1-3 years

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Soft and lightweight fabricSizes may run small
Excellent insulationLimited design options

FAQ for body warmers:

  • What types of body warmers are available?

    Thermal Tops: Long-sleeve or short-sleeve tops worn under regular clothing. Thermal Bottoms: Leggings or long johns to keep your lower body warm. Full-Body Suits: Covers both the upper and lower body, ideal for extremely cold conditions.

  • Which material is best for body warmers?

    Wool (e.g., Merino Wool): Excellent insulation, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. Synthetic (e.g., Polyester, Nylon): Lightweight, quick-drying, and more affordable. Blends: Combine the benefits of natural and synthetic fibers for balance in comfort and performance.

  • How should body warmers fit?

    Body warmers should fit snugly against the body to trap heat effectively but not so tight that they restrict movement or feel uncomfortable.

  • How do I choose the right size?

    Refer to the manufacturer’s sizing chart. It’s crucial to measure your chest, waist, and hips accurately. If you're between sizes, consider the level of stretch in the fabric.

  • How do I care for and clean body warmers?

    Follow the washing instructions on the label. Many are machine washable, but avoid using fabric softeners as they can affect the fabric’s performance. Air-dry to maintain the garment’s shape and durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

