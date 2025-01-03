Best body warmers for men, women, and kids: Stay cosy and warm anywhere, anytime in winter

With the temperatures nipping across most parts of North India, it's almost impossible to step out of your house without proper winter clothing. And when we talk about winter clothing, a pair of body warmers become crucial. Body warmers retain body heat while allowing moisture to escape, ensuring both warmth and breathability. Body thermals for men, women, kids

Body warmers come in various different colours and forms such as vests, wraps, and adhesive patches, body warmers are versatile and cater to diverse needs, whether you're braving chilly commutes, hiking in frosty conditions, or simply lounging at home.

We have listed some of the best body warmers for your entire family. From men, women, and kids, here is a list of best body warmers for you to choose from.



Body warmer for men:



Loading Suggestions...

Stay warm and comfortable during the chilly months with the XYXX Men's Thermal Set. Made from high-quality materials, this set ensures optimal insulation while allowing breathability for all-day comfort. Its snug fit and stretchable fabric offer excellent mobility, making it ideal for layering under clothing. Perfect for outdoor activities or lounging indoors, this thermal set provides a reliable shield against cold weather without compromising style.

Specifications of XYXX Men's Thermal Set:

Material: Soft cotton blend

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve top and full-length bottom

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Suitable For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Soft and breathable fabric May not be suitable for extreme cold Durable and long-lasting Limited color options

Loading Suggestions...

Embrace the winter chill with the OOSHIN UK Men's Thermal Gold Set. Designed to provide superior warmth, this thermal set features a premium fabric blend that feels soft against the skin. Its ergonomic design ensures a snug fit, making it perfect for layering. The stylish finish and durable construction make it a reliable choice for both casual and outdoor wear during cold weather.

Specifications of OOSHIN UK Men's Thermal Gold Set:

Material: Premium cotton-polyester blend

Fit: Tailored fit

Design: Long sleeve top and full-length pants

Care Instructions: Gentle wash recommended

Ideal For: Moderate winters and daily use

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior warmth and comfort Slightly higher price point Ergonomic and stylish design Limited availability in smaller sizes

Loading Suggestions...

The Jockey Men's 2401 Thermal is crafted for those who value comfort and style. Made with super combed cotton-rich fabric, this thermal offers excellent heat retention while being lightweight. The full sleeve design provides additional coverage, making it a versatile choice for layering or wearing solo.

Specifications of Jockey Men's 2401 Thermal:

Material: Super combed cotton-rich fabric

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve top

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Suitable For: Mild winters and everyday use

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality fabric May not include matching bottom Trusted brand Limited color variety

Also read: Best water heaters for warm, cosy water to beat the winter chill: Top 10 picks

Loading Suggestions...

Lux Cottswool Men's Cotton Thermal Set is designed to keep you warm and cosy in chilly weather. Made from a soft cotton blend, this set is lightweight yet provides excellent insulation. Its breathable fabric ensures comfort during extended wear, while the snug fit makes it ideal for layering under any outfit. The set combines functionality with a classic design for winter essentials.

Specifications of Lux Cottswool Men's Cotton Thermal Set:

Material: Cotton blend

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve top and full-length pants

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best For: Cold weather and layering

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Soft and lightweight material May shrink slightly after washing Affordable and durable Not suitable for extreme cold

Loading Suggestions...

Stay ahead of the winter chill with Boldfit Thermal Wear for Men. Engineered for optimal warmth, this set features a stretchable, skin-friendly fabric that ensures both comfort and mobility. Its modern design and superior heat retention make it a perfect choice for men seeking high-performance thermals for winter sports or everyday wear.

Specifications of Boldfit Thermal Wear For Men Set:

Material: Premium thermal fabric

Fit: Slim fit

Design: Full sleeve top and pants

Care Instructions: Hand wash recommended

Suitable For: Cold weather and outdoor activities

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance thermal material Hand wash required Stylish and functional design Slim fit may not suit all body types

Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit:

Loading Suggestions...

The Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit is an ideal winter wear choice for those who prioritize quality and comfort. Featuring a classic fit, this thermal is crafted with anti-bacterial technology, ensuring freshness throughout the day. Its premium fabric blend offers optimal warmth and breathability, making it perfect for layering under formal or casual outfits.

Specifications of Van Heusen Men Thermal Classic Fit:

Material: Cotton blend with anti-bacterial properties

Fit: Classic fit

Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best For: Mild to cold winters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Anti-bacterial and odor-free fabric Higher price point Comfortable and durable Limited color options

Also read: Best heaters for large rooms: Stay warm and cosy in winter with top-selling room heaters

Loading Suggestions...

Lux Inferno Men's Thermal Set is designed for maximum comfort and warmth during chilly weather. Made from premium-quality fabric, this thermal set offers excellent insulation while ensuring breathability and softness. Ideal for layering under winter clothes or lounging indoors, its snug fit and durable design make it a must-have for winter wardrobes. The set includes a top and bottom, offering full coverage and flexibility for daily activities.

Specifications of Lux Inferno Men's Thermal Set

Material: Cotton-rich fabric blend

Fit: Snug and comfortable

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Color Options: Grey, black, white

Usage: Indoor and outdoor winter wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent insulation and warmth Limited color variety Soft, breathable material May not suit extreme outdoor conditions Durable and machine washable Slightly heavier than some alternatives

Body warmer for women:



Loading Suggestions...

Lux Cottswool Women's Thermal Set is crafted to provide exceptional warmth and comfort. The upper and lower pieces are made from a soft, wool-blend fabric that locks in heat while ensuring breathability. Perfect for layering or standalone wear, this thermal set is lightweight, durable, and designed to withstand regular use during winter months.

Specifications of Lux Cottswool Women's Upper and Lower Thermal Set

Material: Wool and cotton blend

Fit: Slim fit for layering

Care Instructions: Hand or machine washable

Color Options: White, beige, grey

Ideal For: Cold weather layering

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Soft and cozy wool blend Requires delicate washing care Lightweight and flexible design Limited stretch in fabric Ideal for layering under winter outfits Fewer color options

Loading Suggestions...

BODYCARE Women's Round Neck Sleeveless Thermal Top combines functionality with style, providing warmth without bulk. Its lightweight, breathable fabric ensures a comfortable fit, while the sleeveless design makes it an excellent choice for layering. Designed for durability, this top is perfect for everyday use in chilly weather.

Specifications of BODYCARE Women's Thermal Tops Round Neck Sleeveless

Material: Cotton-rich fabric blend

Design: Sleeveless with round neck

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Usage: Indoor wear or layering

Color Options: White, nude, grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comfortable and breathable Not suitable for standalone winter wear Ideal for layering Limited warmth due to sleeveless design Durable and easy to maintain Minimal color variety

Loading Suggestions...

Jockey 2503 Women's Thermal Set offers the perfect balance of style and warmth with its super-combed cotton-rich fabric. The three-quarter sleeves provide added coverage without restricting movement, making it a versatile choice for winter wear. Its soft texture and high-quality finish ensure long-lasting comfort.

Specifications of Jockey 2503 Women's Super Combed Cotton Rich Three Quarter Sleeve Thermal Set

Material: Super-combed cotton-rich blend

Fit: Relaxed yet snug

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Sleeve Length: Three-quarter sleeves

Ideal For: Moderate to chilly weather

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium-quality fabric Higher price point Comfortable and durable Limited to moderate cold climates Versatile three-quarter sleeve design May not fit snugly for all body types

Loading Suggestions...

Boldfit Thermal Wear Set is tailored for women seeking optimal warmth and style. Made with advanced insulating materials, it offers excellent heat retention and comfort. The set includes a top and bottom, both designed for flexibility and a snug fit. Perfect for outdoor activities and layering in colder months.

Specifications of Boldfit Thermal Wear for Women Set Top & Bottom Winter Wear

Material: Polyester and cotton blend

Fit: Slim and flexible

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Color Options: Black, grey, beige

Ideal For: Active winter wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent heat retention Slightly pricey for everyday use Flexible and comfortable fit May feel tight for some body shapes Durable and stylish design Limited size options available

Loading Suggestions...

Wearslim Women’s Cotton Quilted Thermal is the ideal choice for lightweight warmth in winter. Its quilted design adds an extra layer of insulation, ensuring superior heat retention. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it provides all-day comfort and flexibility, making it perfect for casual or active wear.

Specifications of Wearslim Women’s Cotton Quilted Winter Lightweight Thermal

Material: 100% Cotton

Design: Quilted for extra insulation

Care Instructions: Hand or machine washable

Color Options: White, light grey

Best For: Lightweight warmth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior insulation with quilted design Quilted texture may not appeal to everyone Lightweight and breathable May not be suitable for extreme cold Easy to layer with other clothes Limited color and design options

Loading Suggestions...

Enamor Women's Ultra Lightweight Thermal offers modern elegance combined with practical warmth. Its feather-light fabric provides excellent insulation while ensuring maximum comfort. Designed to be nearly invisible under clothing, it’s perfect for layering during winter or wearing indoors.

Specifications of Enamor Women's Ultra Lightweight Thermal

Material: Lightweight polyester blend

Fit: Slim and seamless

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Color Options: Nude, black

Ideal For: Indoor wear and layering

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-lightweight and breathable Minimal warmth for extreme cold weather Seamless and discreet under clothes Limited to layering use Soft and comfortable Higher price range

Loading Suggestions...

FF Winter Wear Thermal offers dependable warmth for colder climates. Its premium fabric blend ensures insulation and comfort, while the classic fit provides flexibility and ease of movement. Ideal for layering under everyday clothing or outdoor gear, this thermal set is durable and easy to maintain.

Specifications of FF Winter Wear Thermal

Material: Cotton-polyester blend

Fit: Regular fit

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Color Options: Black, grey, navy blue

Best Use: Daily winter wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and warm Basic design, lacks modern aesthetics Comfortable and versatile May feel bulky under tight clothing Affordable pricing Limited range of colors

Loading Suggestions...

Van Heusen Women's Relaxed Fit Anti-Bacterial Thermal is a premium choice for winter wear. Featuring advanced anti-bacterial technology, it offers exceptional hygiene and comfort. The relaxed fit ensures ease of movement, while its thermal properties keep you warm throughout the day. Perfect for sensitive skin and everyday wear.

Specifications of Van Heusen Women Relaxed Fit Anti-Bacterial Thermal

Material: Cotton-rich with anti-bacterial treatment

Fit: Relaxed and comfortable

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Color Options: White, beige

Ideal For: Sensitive skin and hygiene-conscious individuals

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Anti-bacterial properties for added hygiene Higher price point compared to regular thermals Soft and comfortable fabric Limited to basic color choices Relaxed fit ideal for layering Not as snug as some prefer

Body warmer for kids:

Loading Suggestions...



Keep your child warm and comfortable during winter with the U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Crew Neck Long Sleeve IKWA Thermal. Crafted from soft, high-quality material, this thermal offers excellent insulation and breathability. The snug fit ensures flexibility, making it a practical choice for everyday use or outdoor activities during colder months.

Specifications of U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Crew Neck Long Sleeve IKWA Thermal:

Material: Cotton-rich blend

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Crew neck, long sleeve

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Ideal For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comfortable and warm Limited color options Durable and easy to maintain May not be suitable for severe cold

Loading Suggestions...



Ensure your little ones stay warm with the YouGotPlanB Unisex Kids Winter Wear Thermal. Designed for both boys and girls, this thermal features a soft and stretchable fabric that ensures comfort and warmth. The full-sleeve design and snug fit make it a versatile winter essential for school or play.

Specifications of YouGotPlanB Unisex Kids Winter Wear Thermal Full Sleeve:

Material: Soft cotton blend

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve, unisex

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best For: Mild to moderate winters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unisex design and versatile fit Limited size options Soft and skin-friendly material Not suitable for extreme winters

Loading Suggestions...



The Superminis Baby Thermal provides superior warmth and comfort for infants during cold weather. Made from ultra-soft, skin-friendly material, it keeps your baby cozy without irritation. Designed with a snug fit, this thermal set ensures mobility and warmth, making it a perfect winter companion for your little one.

Specifications of Superminis Baby Thermal:

Material: Ultra-soft cotton blend

Fit: Snug fit

Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set

Care Instructions: Gentle hand wash recommended

Ideal For: Babies aged 0-12 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Skin-friendly and soft fabric Requires gentle wash care Lightweight and warm Limited size range

Loading Suggestions...



Bodycare Insider Anti-Bacterial Kids Thermal is a perfect blend of comfort and hygiene. Infused with anti-bacterial technology, this thermal keeps your child fresh and protected during winter. The top-and-bottom set is crafted with a soft, stretchable fabric that ensures warmth and flexibility for active days.

Specifications of Bodycare Insider Anti-Bacterial Kids Thermal Top & Bottom Set:

Material: Cotton blend with anti-bacterial properties

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve top and full-length bottom

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best For: Active kids during winters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Anti-bacterial and odor-free May shrink slightly after washing Flexible and durable Limited color choices

Loading Suggestions...

Lux Inferno Baby-Boys Base Layer Set offers ultimate warmth for toddlers during winter. Made from a soft, breathable fabric, this set provides excellent insulation without compromising comfort. Its snug fit ensures ease of movement, making it ideal for daily wear in cold weather.

Specifications of Lux Inferno Baby-Boys Base Layer Set:

Material: Cotton-polyester blend

Fit: Regular fit

Design: Full sleeve top and bottom set

Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best For: Babies aged 1-3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Soft and lightweight fabric Sizes may run small Excellent insulation Limited design options

Similar stories for you

Best room heater brands: Find out the most trusted, affordable brands offering consistent warmth and comfort for winter

How to increase the lifespan of your water heater?

Is your room heater losing efficiency? Fix it with these easy heater maintenance hacks

FAQ for body warmers: What types of body warmers are available? Thermal Tops: Long-sleeve or short-sleeve tops worn under regular clothing. Thermal Bottoms: Leggings or long johns to keep your lower body warm. Full-Body Suits: Covers both the upper and lower body, ideal for extremely cold conditions.

Which material is best for body warmers? Wool (e.g., Merino Wool): Excellent insulation, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. Synthetic (e.g., Polyester, Nylon): Lightweight, quick-drying, and more affordable. Blends: Combine the benefits of natural and synthetic fibers for balance in comfort and performance.

How should body warmers fit? Body warmers should fit snugly against the body to trap heat effectively but not so tight that they restrict movement or feel uncomfortable.

How do I choose the right size? Refer to the manufacturer’s sizing chart. It’s crucial to measure your chest, waist, and hips accurately. If you're between sizes, consider the level of stretch in the fabric.

How do I care for and clean body warmers? Follow the washing instructions on the label. Many are machine washable, but avoid using fabric softeners as they can affect the fabric’s performance. Air-dry to maintain the garment’s shape and durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.