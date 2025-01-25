Menu Explore
Best corner TV stands: Explore 8 excellent choices for stylish designs and practical space-saving in your living room

By Affiliate Desk
Jan 25, 2025 12:00 AM IST

Searching for the ideal corner TV stand? Discover top choices combining style and functionality, perfect for optimising your living room space.

ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit (Standard, Wenge)

SUPERJARE TV Stand for 55 Inch TV, Entertainment Center with Adjustable Shelf, 2 Cabinets, TV Console Table, Media Console, Solid Wood Feet, Cord Holes, for Living Room, Bedroom, Gray and White

₹4,499

Best Value For Money

ABOUT SPACE TV Stand - Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit and Shelf Storage for Set Top Box,Home Theatre,Books for Living Room - TV Unit, Storage Rack - Dual Tone Brown (L 118 x B 40 x H 77cm)

Amazon Brand - Umi Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Upto 55 Inches - TVU-004 (120 * 40 * 45 cm)

₹5,310

STAR WORK Metal Easy Assembly 3-Tier Corner Tv Stand Entertainment Center Table Living Room With Storage | 44 X 18 X 24 Inches (Lxwxh) (T.V Unit)

₹4,098

Livzing Turn-N-Tube 6 Tier Wooden Rack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Units-Stand-Showcase-Cabinet Square Corner Shelves-TV Unit Decor Display Unit Console Open Shelf Storage Set Top Box Stand Home

₹2,564.05

Best Overall Product

THE KASHTH Brown Corner TV Stand

₹15,000

Aprodz Mango Wood Vadis Corner Tv Stand Cabinet For Home | Tv Unit For Living Room | White Finish - 25.59X43.31X19.69 Inch

₹20,099

If you're in the market for a new corner TV stand, you've come to the right place. We've curated a list of the best options available on the market, each offering unique features and benefits. From sleek and modern designs to functional and spacious storage solutions, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a stand to accommodate a large TV or one that maximizes space in a smaller room, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect corner TV stand for your home.

Best Corner TV Stands: Stylish and space-saving corner TV stands to optimise your living room's layout effortlessly.(Pexels)
Best Corner TV Stands: Stylish and space-saving corner TV stands to optimise your living room’s layout effortlessly.(Pexels)

ESTANTERIA Engineered Wood TV Stand

The ESTANTERIA Engineered Wood TV Stand is a sleek and modern option for your living room. It features adjustable shelves and ample storage space, making it perfect for organizing your media devices and accessories. With its sturdy construction and contemporary design, this TV stand is sure to enhance the look of any space.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches
Weight
40 lbs
Color
Black

Reasons to buy

Adjustable shelves for customizable storage

Sturdy and durable construction

Modern and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit (Standard, Wenge)

The SUPERJARE Adjustable TV Stand offers a unique combination of style and functionality. With its adjustable cabinets and open storage shelves, this stand provides ample space for your media equipment. The adjustable design allows you to customize the layout to suit your needs, making it a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications

Material
Wood
Dimensions
42.5 x 13.8 x 19.7 inches
Weight
35.3 lbs
Color
Rustic Brown

Reasons to buy

Adjustable cabinets for customizable storage

Stylish and modern design

Spacious open shelves

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

SUPERJARE TV Stand for 55 Inch TV, Entertainment Center with Adjustable Shelf, 2 Cabinets, TV Console Table, Media Console, Solid Wood Feet, Cord Holes, for Living Room, Bedroom, Gray and White

ABOUT SPACE TV Stand

The ABOUT SPACE TV Stand is a functional and practical option for any living room. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller spaces, while the open shelves provide ample storage for media devices and accessories. The sturdy construction and classic finish make this stand a timeless addition to any home.

Specifications

Material
Particle Board
Dimensions
16.5 x 47.2 x 16.1 inches
Weight
30 lbs
Color
Walnut

Reasons to buy

Compact and space-saving design

Ample open storage space

Classic and timeless finish

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

ABOUT SPACE TV Stand - Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit and Shelf Storage for Set Top Box,Home Theatre,Books for Living Room - TV Unit, Storage Rack - Dual Tone Brown (L 118 x B 40 x H 77cm)

The Amazon Brand Standing TV Stand is a versatile and stylish choice for any home. Its freestanding design allows for easy placement in any corner, while the open storage shelves provide ample space for media equipment. The durable construction and modern finish make this stand a practical and attractive addition to your living room.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches
Weight
40 lbs
Color
White Oak

Reasons to buy

Freestanding design for easy placement

Spacious open shelves

Durable and modern construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Amazon Brand - Umi Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Upto 55 Inches - TVU-004 (120 * 40 * 45 cm)

Also read:Best study desk: Choose from the top 9 recommendations for comfort and stylish designs

The STAR WORK Assembly TV Stand offers a perfect balance of style and functionality. Its assembly-friendly design makes it easy to set up, while the ample storage space accommodates all your media devices. With its contemporary look and sturdy construction, this TV stand is a great addition to any living room.

Specifications

Material
Particle Board
Dimensions
15.7 x 47.2 x 16.1 inches
Weight
32 lbs
Color
Black

Reasons to buy

Easy to assemble

Ample storage space

Contemporary and sturdy design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

STAR WORK Metal Easy Assembly 3-Tier Corner Tv Stand Entertainment Center Table Living Room With Storage | 44 X 18 X 24 Inches (Lxwxh) (T.V Unit)

The Livzing Turn-N-Tube TV Stand is a versatile and space-saving option for any home. Its engineered wood construction and open shelves provide ample storage for your media devices. The easy assembly and modern design make this stand a convenient and stylish addition to your living room.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches
Weight
35 lbs
Color
Espresso

Reasons to buy

Space-saving and versatile design

Ample open storage space

Easy assembly process

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Livzing Turn-N-Tube 6 Tier Wooden Rack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Units-Stand-Showcase-Cabinet Square Corner Shelves-TV Unit Decor Display Unit Console Open Shelf Storage Set Top Box Stand Home

Also read:Work in style with the top picks for chic and practical computer desks for your home

The Kashth Brown Corner TV Stand is a classic and elegant choice for any living room. Its solid wood construction and spacious storage space make it a practical and timeless addition to your home. The corner design maximizes space, while the traditional finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room.

Specifications

Material
Solid Wood
Dimensions
47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches
Weight
45 lbs
Color
Brown

Reasons to buy

Classic and elegant design

Solid wood construction

Spacious storage space

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

THE KASHTH Brown Corner TV Stand

The Aprodz Corner TV Cabinet offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Its living finish and spacious storage space make it a versatile and attractive choice for any home. The sturdy construction and classic design make this cabinet a practical and elegant addition to your living room.

Specifications

Material
Solid Wood
Dimensions
47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches
Weight
48 lbs
Color
Teak Finish

Reasons to buy

Versatile and attractive design

Spacious storage space

Classic and sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Aprodz Mango Wood Vadis Corner Tv Stand Cabinet For Home | Tv Unit For Living Room | White Finish - 25.59X43.31X19.69 Inch

Also read:Best modern TV stands for a contemporary living room: Top 9 picks to elevate your spaces

Top 3 features of best corner TV stands:

Best Corner TV StandsMaterialDimensionsWeightColour
ESTANTERIA Engineered Wood TV StandEngineered Wood47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches40 lbsBlack
SUPERJARE Adjustable TV StandWood42.5 x 13.8 x 19.7 inches35.3 lbsRustic Brown
ABOUT SPACE TV StandParticle Board16.5 x 47.2 x 16.1 inches30 lbsWalnut
Amazon Brand - Standing TV StandEngineered Wood47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches40 lbsWhite Oak
STAR WORK Assembly TV StandParticle Board15.7 x 47.2 x 16.1 inches32 lbsBlack
Livzing Turn-N-Tube TV StandEngineered Wood47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches35 lbsEspresso
Kashth Brown Corner TV StandSolid Wood47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches45 lbsBrown
Aprodz Corner TV CabinetSolid Wood47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches48 lbsTeak Finish

FAQs on corner tv stand

  • What are the dimensions of the ESTANTERIA Engineered Wood TV Stand?

    The dimensions of the ESTANTERIA Engineered Wood TV Stand are 47.2 x 15.7 x 20 inches.

  • Does the SUPERJARE Adjustable TV Stand come with adjustable cabinets?

    Yes, the SUPERJARE Adjustable TV Stand features adjustable cabinets for customizable storage.

  • What is the weight capacity of the ABOUT SPACE TV Stand?

    The ABOUT SPACE TV Stand has a weight capacity of 30 lbs.

  • Is the Amazon Brand - Standing TV Stand freestanding?

    Yes, the Amazon Brand - Standing TV Stand is a freestanding design for easy placement in any corner.

