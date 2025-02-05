Menu Explore
Best electric steamers: Top 8 options for quick, efficient, and healthy steaming of food at home

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 05, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Explore top electric steamers with multi-tier designs and stainless steel trays for healthy cooking. Upgrade your kitchen with the best options.

FAQs

AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer, 1.2L Inner Pot, Double Layered Body, Variable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Boiling, Steaming, Tea, Coffee, Egg, Vegetable Boiling, 600W, Sea Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Wipro Elato BE201 4in1 Multicooker 500 Watt Egg Boiler, Concurrent Cooking, Boils up to 16 Eggs at a time, Steam Rice, Poach Eggs, Cook Vegetables & Boil Eggs, 3 Boiling Modes, 2 Year Product Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,508

InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Multi Cook Kettle with Steamer, 1.2 L Inner Pot, Adjustable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Ideal for Boiling Milk, Tea, Coffee, Eggs & Steaming Veggies, 600 Watts, Elegant White View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

Best Value For Money

Borosil 1.3L 600W Stainless Steel Quick Multipurpose Electric Kettle with Egg Tray, Idli Stand, Steamer & Grill Plate | 360° Rotating Base, Auto Cutoff, Overheat & Dry Boil Protection, 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,825

Panasonic SR-WA18H SS 1.8 Liters Automatic Cooker Steamer Colour Red Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹3,885

Inalsa 5L Gourmet Multi-Function 500W-Food Steamer & Egg Boiler with LED Indicator,BPA-Free 2 Tier Stackable Baskets,Stainless Steel Base,Fits 14 Eggs in One Go (Black/Silver) View Details checkDetails

Russell Hobbs England Steamer View Details checkDetails

Nutripro Multipurpose Cook Multi Kettle 1.2 L with Steamer, Vegetable Stand and Egg Tray (Black, 700W) Stainless Steel View Details checkDetails

₹999

Electric steamers are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and health benefits. These multi-tier appliances are perfect for cooking a variety of foods, from vegetables to seafood and grains, all while maintaining their nutritional value. With features such as stainless steel trays, auto shut-off, and rapid steaming, they offer a hassle-free way to prepare healthy meals. In this article, we will compare the top 8 electric steamers available on the market, helping you make an informed decision and choose the best option for your kitchen.

Steam your meals effortlessly with the best electric steamers for healthy and quick cooking.

The AGARO Electric Steamer offers variable temperature settings and is perfect for steaming vegetables and more. With its durable construction and easy cleaning, this steamer is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Variable Temperature Settings
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Variable temperature settings for versatile cooking

Durable stainless steel construction

Easy to clean and maintain

Reasons to avoid

May not have a large capacity for bulk cooking

AGARO Regency Multi Cook Kettle With Steamer, 1.2L Inner Pot, Double Layered Body, Variable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Boiling, Steaming, Tea, Coffee, Egg, Vegetable Boiling, 600W, Sea Green

The Multicooker Electric Steamer allows for concurrent cooking of multiple dishes and comes with a warranty. Its versatile nature makes it ideal for steaming a variety of foods with ease.

Specifications

Concurrent Cooking
Yes
Material
NA
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Concurrent cooking for multiple dishes

Comes with a warranty for added peace of mind

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

Wipro Elato BE201 4in1 Multicooker 500 Watt Egg Boiler, Concurrent Cooking, Boils up to 16 Eggs at a time, Steam Rice, Poach Eggs, Cook Vegetables & Boil Eggs, 3 Boiling Modes, 2 Year Product Warranty

The InstaCuppa Electric Kettle offers adjustable temperature settings and rapid steaming. Its sleek design and ease of use make it a great choice for those looking for a reliable steaming option.

Specifications

Adjustable Temperature Settings
Yes
Material
NA
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Adjustable temperature settings for precise cooking

Rapid steaming for quick meal preparation

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Multi Cook Kettle with Steamer, 1.2 L Inner Pot, Adjustable Temperature Settings, Wide Mouth, Ideal for Boiling Milk, Tea, Coffee, Eggs & Steaming Veggies, 600 Watts, Elegant White

The Borosil Multipurpose Electric Steamer features stainless steel trays and overheat protection for added safety. Its large capacity and easy maintenance make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Stainless Steel Trays
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
Large
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stainless steel trays for durable and safe cooking

Large capacity for bulk cooking

Overheat protection for added safety

Reasons to avoid

May be heavier and bulkier compared to other options

Borosil 1.3L 600W Stainless Steel Quick Multipurpose Electric Kettle with Egg Tray, Idli Stand, Steamer & Grill Plate | 360° Rotating Base, Auto Cutoff, Overheat & Dry Boil Protection, 1 Year Warranty

The Panasonic Steamer features a metallic burgundy finish and is perfect for steaming a variety of dishes. Its compact design and easy operation make it a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications

Finish
Metallic Burgundy
Material
NA
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Stylish metallic burgundy finish

Compact design for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

Panasonic SR-WA18H SS 1.8 Liters Automatic Cooker Steamer Colour Red Maroon

Also read:Best idli steamers: Top 8 picks for making soft, fluffy, and healthy idlis at home with ease and convenience

Inalsa Gourmet Steamer

The Inalsa Gourmet Steamer offers 400 watts of power for efficient cooking. Its white finish and compact size make it a great choice for those looking for a reliable steaming option.

Specifications

Power
400 Watts
Material
NA
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

400 watts of power for efficient cooking

Compact size for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

Inalsa 5L Gourmet Multi-Function 500W-Food Steamer & Egg Boiler with LED Indicator,BPA-Free 2 Tier Stackable Baskets,Stainless Steel Base,Fits 14 Eggs in One Go (Black/Silver)

Also read:Best Pigeon cookers: Top 10 options for effortless and delicious cooking with durable stainless steel construction

Russell Hobbs England Steamer

The Russell Hobbs England Steamer features 800 watts of power for rapid steaming. Its sleek design and easy operation make it a great choice for those looking for a reliable steaming option.

Specifications

Power
800 Watts
Material
NA
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

800 watts of power for rapid steaming

Sleek design for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

Russell Hobbs England Steamer

The Nutripro Multipurpose Steamer offers versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel construction. Its easy maintenance and efficient operation make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Versatile Cooking Options
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
NA
Auto Shut-off
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile cooking options for various dishes

Durable stainless steel construction for safe cooking

Reasons to avoid

Material and capacity details not specified

Nutripro Multipurpose Cook Multi Kettle 1.2 L with Steamer, Vegetable Stand and Egg Tray (Black, 700W) Stainless Steel

Also read:Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India for a smooth cooking experience in the kitchen

Top 4 features of best electric steamers:

 

best electric steamersVariable Temperature SettingsConcurrent CookingAdjustable Temperature SettingsStainless Steel Trays
AGARO Electric SteamerYesNoNoYes
Multicooker Electric SteamerNoYesNoNo
InstaCuppa Electric KettleNoNoYesNo
Borosil Multipurpose Electric SteamerNoNoNoYes
Panasonic SteamerNoNoNoNo
Inalsa Gourmet SteamerNoNoNoNo
Russell Hobbs England SteamerNoNoNoNo
Nutripro Multipurpose SteamerNoNoNoYes

FAQs on Electric steamer

  • What is the price range of these electric steamers?

    The price range of these electric steamers varies from INR 2000 to INR 8000, depending on the brand and features.

  • Do these steamers have a warranty?

    Most of the electric steamers mentioned come with a warranty to ensure peace of mind and customer satisfaction.

  • Are these steamers easy to clean?

    Yes, these electric steamers are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, making them convenient for everyday use.

  • What are the newest releases in the electric steamer category?

    The newest releases in the electric steamer category focus on advanced temperature control and improved safety features for enhanced cooking experiences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

