Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Best steamers for cooking in India: Top 7 options to create nutritious meals with ease, perfect for modern kitchens

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 22, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Explore the best steamers in India with features, pros, and cons to help you choose the perfect cooking solution.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver View Details checkDetails

₹749

Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm View Details checkDetails

Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm | 2.5 mm Thick Base | Multi Purpose Momos, Modak Maker Steamer | Induction and Gas Base | 2 Year Warranty - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadhai With 6 Plates View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

Best Value For Money

Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹2,770

Best Overall Product

VPSK Singla 4 Tier Aluminium Momos Steamer Used for Only Home Purpose Are Baked at One Time - 30 to 40 Pieces (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹898

Lifelong 2-Tier Steamer/Momo/Modak Maker with Glass Lid & Riveted Handles | 20 cm Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Cooking Steamer (LLMOM01) View Details checkDetails

₹499

When it comes to healthy cooking, steamers are an essential kitchen tool. Whether you're looking to prepare steamed veggies, fish, or dumplings, a good steamer can make all the difference. In this article, we'll take a look at the best steamers for cooking available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your kitchen.

Effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious meals with the best steamers for cooking in India.
Effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious meals with the best steamers for cooking in India.

The Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadai with Glass Lid is a versatile steamer that comes with a glass lid and an induction bottom. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is suitable for cooking a variety of dishes. With a capacity of 3 litres, this steamer is perfect for cooking for the whole family.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 litres
Induction Bottom
Yes
Glass Lid
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile cooking options

High-quality stainless steel construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger families

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver

Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer is an excellent choice for those looking for a larger steaming capacity. With 3 tiers, you can steam multiple dishes simultaneously, making it perfect for large gatherings or parties. The 20cm size is ideal for families of 4-6 people.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 tiers
Size
20cm
Induction Bottom
No

Reasons to buy

Large steaming capacity

Ideal for families and gatherings

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for induction cooktops

Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm

Also read:Best Pigeon cookers: Top 10 options for effortless and delicious cooking with durable stainless steel construction

Similar to the 20cm variant, the Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer in 18cm size offers the same great features. With a slightly smaller size, this steamer is perfect for smaller families or individuals looking to prepare healthy steamed meals.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 tiers
Size
18cm
Induction Bottom
No

Reasons to buy

Compact size for smaller families

Ideal for individual use

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for induction cooktops

Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm | 2.5 mm Thick Base | Multi Purpose Momos, Modak Maker Steamer | Induction and Gas Base | 2 Year Warranty - Silver

Another offering from Amazon Brand Solimo, this Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadai with Glass Lid is perfect for those looking for a durable and versatile steamer. With an induction bottom and a glass lid, it offers convenience and functionality in one package.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 litres
Induction Bottom
Yes
Glass Lid
Yes

Reasons to buy

Durable construction

Induction compatible

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger families

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadhai With 6 Plates

Also read:Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

The Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Glass Lid is a compact and efficient steamer with a 2-litre capacity. It is perfect for individuals or small families looking to prepare healthy and delicious steamed meals. The glass lid allows for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
2 litres
Induction Bottom
Yes
Glass Lid
Yes

Reasons to buy

Compact size

Ideal for small families and individuals

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger families

Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly

The VPSK Stainless Steel Steamer Pot Set is a versatile option for those looking for a complete steaming solution. With multiple steaming layers and a sturdy construction, it is perfect for preparing a variety of dishes. The set includes a glass lid for added convenience.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 tiers
Induction Bottom
Yes
Glass Lid
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile steaming options

Complete steaming solution

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for smaller kitchens

VPSK Singla 4 Tier Aluminium Momos Steamer Used for Only Home Purpose Are Baked at One Time - 30 to 40 Pieces (Silver)

The Lifelong Stainless Steel Steamer with Glass Lid is a multi-purpose steamer that offers convenience and functionality. With a 3-litre capacity and a glass lid, it is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 litres
Induction Bottom
Yes
Glass Lid
Yes

Reasons to buy

Multi-purpose functionality

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger families

Lifelong 2-Tier Steamer/Momo/Modak Maker with Glass Lid & Riveted Handles | 20 cm Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Cooking Steamer (LLMOM01)

Also read:Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India for a smooth cooking experience in the kitchen

Top 3 features of best steamers for cooking:

 

Best Steamers for CookingMaterialCapacityInduction BottomGlass Lid
Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel KadaiStainless Steel3 litresYesYes
Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cmStainless Steel3 tiersNoNo
Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 18cmStainless Steel3 tiersNoNo
Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel KadaiStainless Steel3 litresYesYes
Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer PotStainless Steel2 litresYesYes
VPSK Stainless Steel Steamer Pot SetStainless Steel3 tiersYesYes
Lifelong Stainless Steel SteamerStainless Steel3 litresYesYes

FAQs on steamer for cooking

  • What is the capacity of the steamer pot?

    The capacity of the steamer pot varies depending on the product, ranging from 2 litres to 3 litres.

  • Is the steamer induction compatible?

    Some of the steamers mentioned are induction compatible, while others are not. Check the product details for more information.

  • What material are the steamers made of?

    All the steamers mentioned are made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

  • Can the steamers be used for multi-purpose cooking?

    Yes, the steamers can be used for a variety of cooking purposes, including steaming, boiling, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

