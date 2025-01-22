When it comes to healthy cooking, steamers are an essential kitchen tool. Whether you're looking to prepare steamed veggies, fish, or dumplings, a good steamer can make all the difference. In this article, we'll take a look at the best steamers for cooking available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your kitchen. Effortlessly prepare healthy and delicious meals with the best steamers for cooking in India.

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadai with Glass Lid is a versatile steamer that comes with a glass lid and an induction bottom. It is made of high-quality stainless steel and is suitable for cooking a variety of dishes. With a capacity of 3 litres, this steamer is perfect for cooking for the whole family.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 litres Induction Bottom Yes Glass Lid Yes Reasons to buy Versatile cooking options High-quality stainless steel construction Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver

Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm

Loading Suggestions...

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer is an excellent choice for those looking for a larger steaming capacity. With 3 tiers, you can steam multiple dishes simultaneously, making it perfect for large gatherings or parties. The 20cm size is ideal for families of 4-6 people.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 tiers Size 20cm Induction Bottom No Reasons to buy Large steaming capacity Ideal for families and gatherings Reasons to avoid Not suitable for induction cooktops Click Here to Buy Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm

Also read:Best Pigeon cookers: Top 10 options for effortless and delicious cooking with durable stainless steel construction

Loading Suggestions...

Similar to the 20cm variant, the Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer in 18cm size offers the same great features. With a slightly smaller size, this steamer is perfect for smaller families or individuals looking to prepare healthy steamed meals.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 tiers Size 18cm Induction Bottom No Reasons to buy Compact size for smaller families Ideal for individual use Reasons to avoid Not suitable for induction cooktops Click Here to Buy Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm | 2.5 mm Thick Base | Multi Purpose Momos, Modak Maker Steamer | Induction and Gas Base | 2 Year Warranty - Silver

Loading Suggestions...

Another offering from Amazon Brand Solimo, this Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadai with Glass Lid is perfect for those looking for a durable and versatile steamer. With an induction bottom and a glass lid, it offers convenience and functionality in one package.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 litres Induction Bottom Yes Glass Lid Yes Reasons to buy Durable construction Induction compatible Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Multi Kadhai With 6 Plates

Also read:Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

Loading Suggestions...

The Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer Pot with Glass Lid is a compact and efficient steamer with a 2-litre capacity. It is perfect for individuals or small families looking to prepare healthy and delicious steamed meals. The glass lid allows for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 2 litres Induction Bottom Yes Glass Lid Yes Reasons to buy Compact size Ideal for small families and individuals Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly

Loading Suggestions...

The VPSK Stainless Steel Steamer Pot Set is a versatile option for those looking for a complete steaming solution. With multiple steaming layers and a sturdy construction, it is perfect for preparing a variety of dishes. The set includes a glass lid for added convenience.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 tiers Induction Bottom Yes Glass Lid Yes Reasons to buy Versatile steaming options Complete steaming solution Reasons to avoid Not suitable for smaller kitchens Click Here to Buy VPSK Singla 4 Tier Aluminium Momos Steamer Used for Only Home Purpose Are Baked at One Time - 30 to 40 Pieces (Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong Stainless Steel Steamer with Glass Lid is a multi-purpose steamer that offers convenience and functionality. With a 3-litre capacity and a glass lid, it is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 litres Induction Bottom Yes Glass Lid Yes Reasons to buy Multi-purpose functionality Durable construction Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Lifelong 2-Tier Steamer/Momo/Modak Maker with Glass Lid & Riveted Handles | 20 cm Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Cooking Steamer (LLMOM01)

Also read:Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India for a smooth cooking experience in the kitchen

Top 3 features of best steamers for cooking:

Best Steamers for Cooking Material Capacity Induction Bottom Glass Lid Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Kadai Stainless Steel 3 litres Yes Yes Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 20cm Stainless Steel 3 tiers No No Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer, 18cm Stainless Steel 3 tiers No No Amazon Brand Solimo Stainless Steel Kadai Stainless Steel 3 litres Yes Yes Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer Pot Stainless Steel 2 litres Yes Yes VPSK Stainless Steel Steamer Pot Set Stainless Steel 3 tiers Yes Yes Lifelong Stainless Steel Steamer Stainless Steel 3 litres Yes Yes

FAQs on steamer for cooking What is the capacity of the steamer pot? The capacity of the steamer pot varies depending on the product, ranging from 2 litres to 3 litres.

Is the steamer induction compatible? Some of the steamers mentioned are induction compatible, while others are not. Check the product details for more information.

What material are the steamers made of? All the steamers mentioned are made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance.

Can the steamers be used for multi-purpose cooking? Yes, the steamers can be used for a variety of cooking purposes, including steaming, boiling, and more.

Similar stories for you

Best Hawkins 3 litre pressure cookers for small families: Top 8 choices to experience effortless cooking

Best stainless steel pressure cookers: Top 7 options for fast, safe, and efficient cooking

Best automatic gas stove: Upgrade your cooking game with these 10 superior picks

Best idli steamers: Top 8 picks for making soft, fluffy, and healthy idlis at home with ease and convenience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.