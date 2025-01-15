Menu Explore
Best idli steamers: Top 8 picks for making soft, fluffy, and healthy idlis at home with ease and convenience

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 15, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Discover the top idli steamers available in the market today, and make an informed decision on which one to buy based on their features and value for money.

Pigeon Classic 6 Stainless Steel Idli Maker /Cooker with whistle indicator - 6 Plates (24 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Cooker Pot/ Stainless Steel Idli Maker with Silver Lid - Fluffy Idlies - Induction & Gas Base - 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,275

Pigeon Stainless Steel Idly Maker 4 Plates Compatible with Induction and Gas Stove View Details checkDetails

₹802

Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer View Details checkDetails

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Cum Modak Maker With Glass Lid,Induction Base(20Cm,3 Liter),Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,019

Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Pristine Stainless Steel Tri Ply Induction Compatible Base Multi Purpose Kadai with Steel Lid & 5 Plates, 27 cm / 4.750Ltrs, (2 Idli Plates, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra Plates), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,926

Vinod Classic Stainless Steel Idli Maker Cooker - 4 Deeper Plates (16 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Stand/Plump Fluffy Idlies/SAS Bottom/Induction & Gas Base - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,761

QSEC Triply bottom Idli maker Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Induction base Multi utility Kadai Idli Cooker All-in-One Big Size dhokla Cooker | 6 Plate 2 Idli | 1 mini idli 2 Dhokla 1 Patra Momo Steamer View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

If you're a fan of South Indian cuisine, then having the right idli steamer is essential for making delicious and healthy meals at home. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best idli steamers available in the market, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you prefer stainless steel or induction-compatible steamers, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect idli steamer for your needs.

Discover the best idli steamers for soft, fluffy idlis.

The Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idli Maker is a versatile and durable option for making fluffy idlis at home. It is easy to clean and comes with a sturdy build. With its 6-plate capacity, you can make a large batch of idlis at once, making it perfect for families or gatherings.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
6 Plates
Compatibility
Gas Stove

Reasons to buy

Durable stainless steel construction

Large capacity for making multiple idlis at once

Reasons to avoid

Not compatible with induction cooktops

Pigeon Classic 6 Stainless Steel Idli Maker /Cooker with whistle indicator - 6 Plates (24 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Cooker Pot/ Stainless Steel Idli Maker with Silver Lid - Fluffy Idlies - Induction & Gas Base - 1 Year Warranty

The Pigeon Stainless Steel 4-Plates Idli Maker is a compact and efficient option for smaller households. It is compatible with induction cooktops, making it versatile for different kitchen setups. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
4 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Compact design for small kitchens

Induction-compatible for versatile use

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity compared to 6-plate models

Pigeon Stainless Steel Idly Maker 4 Plates Compatible with Induction and Gas Stove

Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer

The Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer offers a unique multi-tier design for steaming idlis, dhoklas, and more. The stainless steel construction ensures even heat distribution for perfect results. It is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Tiers
Compatibility
Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Multi-tier design for versatile steaming

Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May be larger than traditional idli makers

Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer

The Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker from Amazon Brand offers a simple and efficient solution for making soft and fluffy idlis at home. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
6 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Simple and effective design

Induction-compatible for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for making idlis at once

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Cum Modak Maker With Glass Lid,Induction Base(20Cm,3 Liter),Silver

The Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Idli Maker is a premium option for making restaurant-style idlis at home. It is induction-compatible and features a deluxe design for added convenience. The high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and efficient heat distribution.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
4 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Premium design for restaurant-style idlis

Induction-compatible for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for making idlis at once

Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly

Also read:Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India for a smooth cooking experience in the kitchen

The Pristine Induction Compatible Stainless Steel Multi-purpose Steamer offers versatility for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a durable stainless steel build. The multi-purpose design makes it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
2 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Versatile multi-purpose design

Induction-compatible for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity compared to traditional idli makers

Pristine Stainless Steel Tri Ply Induction Compatible Base Multi Purpose Kadai with Steel Lid & 5 Plates, 27 cm / 4.750Ltrs, (2 Idli Plates, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra Plates), Silver

Also read:Best Pigeon cookers: Top 10 options for effortless and delicious cooking with durable stainless steel construction

The Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer with Bakelite Handles offers a convenient and efficient solution for steaming idlis and other dishes. The bakelite handles ensure a comfortable grip, and the stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
4 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Convenient bakelite handles for easy handling

Induction-compatible for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for making idlis at once

Vinod Classic Stainless Steel Idli Maker Cooker - 4 Deeper Plates (16 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Stand/Plump Fluffy Idlies/SAS Bottom/Induction & Gas Base - 2 Year Warranty

The QSEC Stainless Steel Induction Utility Steamer offers a practical and durable solution for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is induction-compatible and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance. The utility steamer design makes it versatile for different cooking needs.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
3 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop

Reasons to buy

Practical utility steamer design

Induction-compatible for modern kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for making idlis at once

QSEC Triply bottom Idli maker Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Induction base Multi utility Kadai Idli Cooker All-in-One Big Size dhokla Cooker | 6 Plate 2 Idli | 1 mini idli 2 Dhokla 1 Patra Momo Steamer

Also read:Best Induction Tawas for your kitchen: Non-stick, affordable, and heavy-bottomed options

Top 3 features of best idli steamers:

 

Best Idli SteamersDurabilityCapacityCompatibility
Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idli MakerDurable stainless steel construction6 PlatesGas Stove
Pigeon Stainless Steel 4-Plates Idli MakerCompact design for small kitchens4 PlatesInduction Cooktop
Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli SteamerMulti-tier design for versatile steaming3 TiersGas Stove, Induction Cooktop
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli MakerSimple and effective design6 PlatesInduction Cooktop
Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Idli MakerPremium design for restaurant-style idlis4 PlatesInduction Cooktop
Pristine Induction Compatible Stainless Steel Multi-purpose SteamerVersatile multi-purpose design2 PlatesInduction Cooktop
Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer with Bakelite HandlesConvenient bakelite handles for easy handling4 PlatesInduction Cooktop
QSEC Stainless Steel Induction Utility SteamerPractical utility steamer design3 PlatesInduction Cooktop

FAQs on idli steamer

  • What is the average price range for idli steamers?

    The price range for idli steamers varies depending on the brand, capacity, and material. On average, you can find a good quality idli steamer for around 1000-2000 rupees.

  • Are idli steamers compatible with induction cooktops?

    Many modern idli steamers are designed to be compatible with induction cooktops, offering versatility for different kitchen setups.

  • How many idlis can be made at once with these steamers?

    The capacity of idli steamers varies depending on the number of plates or tiers. Most idli steamers can make anywhere from 12-24 idlis at once.

  • What are the key features to look for in an idli steamer?

    When choosing an idli steamer, look for features such as durable construction, compatibility with your cooking setup, and the overall capacity to meet your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

