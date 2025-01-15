If you're a fan of South Indian cuisine, then having the right idli steamer is essential for making delicious and healthy meals at home. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best idli steamers available in the market, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you prefer stainless steel or induction-compatible steamers, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect idli steamer for your needs. Discover the best idli steamers for soft, fluffy idlis.

The Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idli Maker is a versatile and durable option for making fluffy idlis at home. It is easy to clean and comes with a sturdy build. With its 6-plate capacity, you can make a large batch of idlis at once, making it perfect for families or gatherings.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 6 Plates Compatibility Gas Stove Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel construction Large capacity for making multiple idlis at once Reasons to avoid Not compatible with induction cooktops Click Here to Buy Pigeon Classic 6 Stainless Steel Idli Maker /Cooker with whistle indicator - 6 Plates (24 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Cooker Pot/ Stainless Steel Idli Maker with Silver Lid - Fluffy Idlies - Induction & Gas Base - 1 Year Warranty

The Pigeon Stainless Steel 4-Plates Idli Maker is a compact and efficient option for smaller households. It is compatible with induction cooktops, making it versatile for different kitchen setups. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 4 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Compact design for small kitchens Induction-compatible for versatile use Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity compared to 6-plate models Click Here to Buy Pigeon Stainless Steel Idly Maker 4 Plates Compatible with Induction and Gas Stove

Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer

The Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer offers a unique multi-tier design for steaming idlis, dhoklas, and more. The stainless steel construction ensures even heat distribution for perfect results. It is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 Tiers Compatibility Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Multi-tier design for versatile steaming Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops Reasons to avoid May be larger than traditional idli makers Click Here to Buy Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer

The Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker from Amazon Brand offers a simple and efficient solution for making soft and fluffy idlis at home. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 6 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Simple and effective design Induction-compatible for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for making idlis at once Click Here to Buy Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Cum Modak Maker With Glass Lid,Induction Base(20Cm,3 Liter),Silver

The Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Idli Maker is a premium option for making restaurant-style idlis at home. It is induction-compatible and features a deluxe design for added convenience. The high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and efficient heat distribution.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 4 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Premium design for restaurant-style idlis Induction-compatible for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for making idlis at once Click Here to Buy Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Multi Kadai with 6 Plates - 26cm, 2 Idli, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra and 1 Mini Idli Plate | Dhokla and Momos Steamer, Maker,Induction Friendly

The Pristine Induction Compatible Stainless Steel Multi-purpose Steamer offers versatility for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a durable stainless steel build. The multi-purpose design makes it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 2 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Versatile multi-purpose design Induction-compatible for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity compared to traditional idli makers Click Here to Buy Pristine Stainless Steel Tri Ply Induction Compatible Base Multi Purpose Kadai with Steel Lid & 5 Plates, 27 cm / 4.750Ltrs, (2 Idli Plates, 2 Dhokla,1 Patra Plates), Silver

The Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer with Bakelite Handles offers a convenient and efficient solution for steaming idlis and other dishes. The bakelite handles ensure a comfortable grip, and the stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 4 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Convenient bakelite handles for easy handling Induction-compatible for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for making idlis at once Click Here to Buy Vinod Classic Stainless Steel Idli Maker Cooker - 4 Deeper Plates (16 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Stand/Plump Fluffy Idlies/SAS Bottom/Induction & Gas Base - 2 Year Warranty

The QSEC Stainless Steel Induction Utility Steamer offers a practical and durable solution for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is induction-compatible and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance. The utility steamer design makes it versatile for different cooking needs.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 3 Plates Compatibility Induction Cooktop Reasons to buy Practical utility steamer design Induction-compatible for modern kitchens Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for making idlis at once Click Here to Buy QSEC Triply bottom Idli maker Stainless Steel 4-in-1 Induction base Multi utility Kadai Idli Cooker All-in-One Big Size dhokla Cooker | 6 Plate 2 Idli | 1 mini idli 2 Dhokla 1 Patra Momo Steamer

Top 3 features of best idli steamers:

Best Idli Steamers Durability Capacity Compatibility Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idli Maker Durable stainless steel construction 6 Plates Gas Stove Pigeon Stainless Steel 4-Plates Idli Maker Compact design for small kitchens 4 Plates Induction Cooktop Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer Multi-tier design for versatile steaming 3 Tiers Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker Simple and effective design 6 Plates Induction Cooktop Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Idli Maker Premium design for restaurant-style idlis 4 Plates Induction Cooktop Pristine Induction Compatible Stainless Steel Multi-purpose Steamer Versatile multi-purpose design 2 Plates Induction Cooktop Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer with Bakelite Handles Convenient bakelite handles for easy handling 4 Plates Induction Cooktop QSEC Stainless Steel Induction Utility Steamer Practical utility steamer design 3 Plates Induction Cooktop

FAQs on idli steamer What is the average price range for idli steamers? The price range for idli steamers varies depending on the brand, capacity, and material. On average, you can find a good quality idli steamer for around 1000-2000 rupees.

Are idli steamers compatible with induction cooktops? Many modern idli steamers are designed to be compatible with induction cooktops, offering versatility for different kitchen setups.

How many idlis can be made at once with these steamers? The capacity of idli steamers varies depending on the number of plates or tiers. Most idli steamers can make anywhere from 12-24 idlis at once.

What are the key features to look for in an idli steamer? When choosing an idli steamer, look for features such as durable construction, compatibility with your cooking setup, and the overall capacity to meet your needs.

