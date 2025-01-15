If you're a fan of South Indian cuisine, then having the right idli steamer is essential for making delicious and healthy meals at home. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best idli steamers available in the market, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you prefer stainless steel or induction-compatible steamers, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect idli steamer for your needs.
The Pigeon Stainless Steel 6-Plates Idli Maker is a versatile and durable option for making fluffy idlis at home. It is easy to clean and comes with a sturdy build. With its 6-plate capacity, you can make a large batch of idlis at once, making it perfect for families or gatherings.
Pigeon Classic 6 Stainless Steel Idli Maker /Cooker with whistle indicator - 6 Plates (24 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Cooker Pot/ Stainless Steel Idli Maker with Silver Lid - Fluffy Idlies - Induction & Gas Base - 1 Year Warranty
The Pigeon Stainless Steel 4-Plates Idli Maker is a compact and efficient option for smaller households. It is compatible with induction cooktops, making it versatile for different kitchen setups. The sturdy build ensures long-lasting performance.
Pigeon Stainless Steel Idly Maker 4 Plates Compatible with Induction and Gas Stove
Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer
The Vinod Cookware 3-Tier Idli Steamer offers a unique multi-tier design for steaming idlis, dhoklas, and more. The stainless steel construction ensures even heat distribution for perfect results. It is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops.
The Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker from Amazon Brand offers a simple and efficient solution for making soft and fluffy idlis at home. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance.
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Cum Modak Maker With Glass Lid,Induction Base(20Cm,3 Liter),Silver
The Vinod Stainless Steel Deluxe Idli Maker is a premium option for making restaurant-style idlis at home. It is induction-compatible and features a deluxe design for added convenience. The high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and efficient heat distribution.
The Pristine Induction Compatible Stainless Steel Multi-purpose Steamer offers versatility for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is compatible with induction cooktops and features a durable stainless steel build. The multi-purpose design makes it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications
Material
Stainless Steel
Capacity
2 Plates
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Reasons to buy
Versatile multi-purpose design
Induction-compatible for modern kitchens
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity compared to traditional idli makers
The Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer with Bakelite Handles offers a convenient and efficient solution for steaming idlis and other dishes. The bakelite handles ensure a comfortable grip, and the stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting performance.
Vinod Classic Stainless Steel Idli Maker Cooker - 4 Deeper Plates (16 Idlis) / Idli Steamer/Idly Stand/Plump Fluffy Idlies/SAS Bottom/Induction & Gas Base - 2 Year Warranty
The QSEC Stainless Steel Induction Utility Steamer offers a practical and durable solution for steaming idlis, momos, and more. It is induction-compatible and features a sturdy build for long-lasting performance. The utility steamer design makes it versatile for different cooking needs.
