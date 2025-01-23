Menu Explore
Best EV bikes: Top 6 electric bikes offering exceptional performance, long range, and eco-friendly commutes

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 23, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Explore the best EV bikes in India, with detailed descriptions, feature comparisons, and tips to find your ideal electric bike.

Green Udaan Electric Scooter for adults commuter with portable rechargeable battery, No RTO Registration or DL required, 30kms Range & 25kmph Power by 250W Motor, Comfortable Wider Deck E-Bike | Black View Details checkDetails

Motovolt URBN E Bike | URBN Standard Long Range | Range up to 120 Kms in Pedal Assist Mode | Electric Cycle (Red & White) View Details checkDetails

₹47,774

EOX E2 Electric Scooter for Adults | Non RTO EV Bike with 60-80Km Range, Waterproof Motor, 32AH 60V Graphene Battery, Tubeless Tyre, Reverse Mode (White) View Details checkDetails

₹51,499

EOX OLO Electric Scooter for Adults with Powerful Motor, Lithium Battery, 45km Mileage, Digital Meter, Tubeless Tyres, Anti-Theft Lock System, 140KG Weight Support (Non RTO Vehicle) (Without Carrier) View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

Green Invicta Electric Scooter for Adult’s Commuter, No RTO Registration or DL Required, 60kms Range & 25kmph, Comfortable Wider Deck E-Bike | Red View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

EOX E5+ Heavy Duty Electric Loader Scooter for Adults, Non RTO Commercial E-Bike, 400Kg Weight Capacity, Waterproof Motor, 32AH 72V Graphene Battery, 70-80Km Range (E5 Plus) E5+ Black View Details checkDetails

₹74,999

In recent years, the popularity of electric vehicles has soared, with electric bicycles gaining significant traction in the market. With a focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, electric bikes are becoming a preferred mode of transportation. This article aims to provide an in-depth comparison of the best EV bikes available in India, offering detailed insights into each product to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

Discover the best EV bikes offering superior performance, eco-friendly rides, and cost-effective commuting options.

The Green Electric Scooter is a versatile and rechargeable electric bike that offers comfortable and convenient travel. With a range of impressive features, this scooter provides a smooth and efficient ride for urban commuters.

Specifications

Battery Life
60-80 Km
Recharge Time
4-6 hours
Weight Capacity
120 Kg
Speed
25-30 km/h

Reasons to buy

Long battery life for extended travels

Comfortable and ergonomic design

Convenient recharge time for daily use

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for off-road terrain

Limited color options

Green Udaan Electric Scooter for adults commuter with portable rechargeable battery, No RTO Registration or DL required, 30kms Range & 25kmph Power by 250W Motor, Comfortable Wider Deck E-Bike | Black

The Motovolt Electric Bicycle is a standard range assist e-bike that offers efficient and reliable performance. With its sleek design and advanced features, this electric bicycle is a popular choice for urban commuters.

Specifications

Battery Life
50-70 Km
Recharge Time
3-5 hours
Weight Capacity
100 Kg
Speed
20-25 km/h

Reasons to buy

Sleek and stylish design

Quick recharge time for daily use

Smooth and efficient motor assist

Reasons to avoid

Lower weight capacity compared to other models

Limited speed range

Motovolt URBN E Bike | URBN Standard Long Range | Range up to 120 Kms in Pedal Assist Mode | Electric Cycle (Red & White)

The EOX Electric Scooter is a powerful and efficient e-bike with a long-lasting battery. Ideal for city commuting, this scooter offers a comfortable and reliable mode of transportation for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
60-80 Km
Recharge Time
5-7 hours
Weight Capacity
130 Kg
Speed
25-35 km/h

Reasons to buy

High weight capacity for versatile use

Long battery life for extended travels

Powerful motor for smooth acceleration

Reasons to avoid

Longer recharge time compared to other models

May be heavier than other electric scooters

EOX E2 Electric Scooter for Adults | Non RTO EV Bike with 60-80Km Range, Waterproof Motor, 32AH 60V Graphene Battery, Tubeless Tyre, Reverse Mode (White)

The EOX OLO Electric Bike is a powerful and anti-theft e-bike designed for urban commuting. With advanced security features and a durable build, this electric bike offers a secure and reliable mode of transportation.

Specifications

Battery Life
70-90 Km
Recharge Time
6-8 hours
Weight Capacity
140 Kg
Speed
30-35 km/h

Reasons to buy

Advanced anti-theft features for security

Extended battery life for long-distance travel

High weight capacity for versatile use

Reasons to avoid

Longer recharge time compared to other models

May be heavier than other electric bikes

EOX OLO Electric Scooter for Adults with Powerful Motor, Lithium Battery, 45km Mileage, Digital Meter, Tubeless Tyres, Anti-Theft Lock System, 140KG Weight Support (Non RTO Vehicle) (Without Carrier)

Also read:Best cycle for adults: Top 10 picks to stay healthy and active

The Electric Commuter Scooter is a stylish and comfortable e-bike designed for urban travel. With its sleek design and efficient motor, this electric scooter provides a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Specifications

Battery Life
50-60 Km
Recharge Time
4-6 hours
Weight Capacity
110 Kg
Speed
20-25 km/h

Reasons to buy

Stylish and ergonomic design for comfortable travel

Efficient motor for smooth acceleration

Convenient battery life for daily use

Reasons to avoid

Limited speed range compared to other models

May not be suitable for off-road terrain

Green Invicta Electric Scooter for Adult’s Commuter, No RTO Registration or DL Required, 60kms Range & 25kmph, Comfortable Wider Deck E-Bike | Red

The EOX E5 Electric Bike is a commercial and waterproof e-bike designed for versatile use. With its durable build and powerful motor, this electric bike offers a reliable and efficient mode of transportation for various applications.

Specifications

Battery Life
80-100 Km
Recharge Time
7-9 hours
Weight Capacity
150 Kg
Speed
35-40 km/h

Reasons to buy

High weight capacity for commercial use

Waterproof design for all-weather travel

Powerful motor for efficient performance

Reasons to avoid

Longer recharge time compared to other models

May be heavier than other electric bikes

EOX E5+ Heavy Duty Electric Loader Scooter for Adults, Non RTO Commercial E-Bike, 400Kg Weight Capacity, Waterproof Motor, 32AH 72V Graphene Battery, 70-80Km Range (E5 Plus) E5+ Black

Also read:Best bicycles for beginners: Top 10 choices for exploring new adventures

Top 3 features of best EV bikes:

Best EV BikesBattery LifeRecharge TimeWeight CapacitySpeed
Green Electric Scooter60-80 Km4-6 hours120 Kg25-30 km/h
Motovolt Electric Bicycle50-70 Km3-5 hours100 Kg20-25 km/h
EOX Electric Scooter60-80 Km5-7 hours130 Kg25-35 km/h
EOX OLO Electric Bike70-90 Km6-8 hours140 Kg30-35 km/h
Electric Commuter Scooter50-60 Km4-6 hours110 Kg20-25 km/h
EOX E5 Electric Bike80-100 Km7-9 hours150 Kg35-40 km/h

FAQs on best ev bikes

  • What is the average price range of these electric bikes?

    The average price range for these electric bikes is between 30,000 to 50,000 INR.

  • Do these electric bikes require a license for operation?

    In India, electric bikes with a motor power of up to 250W and a top speed of 25 km/h do not require a license for operation.

  • Are these electric bikes suitable for off-road terrain?

    While some models may be suitable for light off-road use, it is recommended to use electric bikes primarily for urban commuting and regular road conditions.

  • What is the warranty period for these electric bikes?

    The warranty period for these electric bikes typically ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the manufacturer and model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Thursday, January 23, 2025
