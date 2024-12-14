Menu Explore
Discover the top dinner sets under ₹10000 that offer great value for money and exceptional features. Find the perfect set to elevate your dining experience.

Are you looking to upgrade your dinnerware? With so many options available, finding the right dinner set can be a daunting task. Whether you prefer ceramic, metal, or porcelain, there’s a wide variety of styles and materials to choose from. To help simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top dinner sets under 10000. These sets combine elegant designs with durability, offering both functionality and style to suit any occasion. 

For a perfect blend of style and affordability, consider dinner sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000.
For a perfect blend of style and affordability, consider dinner sets under 10000.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply enjoying a meal with family, you'll find a perfect set within your budget. From contemporary to classic styles, these dinner sets cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Choose from high-quality materials that are built to last, ensuring a long-lasting investment for your home. With so many attractive options, you're sure to find a dinner set that complements your dining space and enhances your meals.

1.

Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set

The Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining table. With its intricate design and durable construction, this set is perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and cups.

Specifications of Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set

  • Made of high-quality ceramic
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 cups
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Elegant and timeless design
  • Ideal for a family of 6

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Elegant designMay be heavy for some users
Durable construction 
Microwave and dishwasher safe 

2.

Shay Dinner Set

The Shay Dinner Set is made of high-quality stoneware and features a modern and minimalist design. This 21-piece set includes dinner plates, quarter plates, serving bowls, and more. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making it convenient for everyday use.

Specifications of Shay Dinner Set

  • Crafted from durable stoneware
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 serving bowls, 2 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Modern and minimalist design
  • Perfect for a family of 6

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Modern designMay chip easily
High-quality stoneware 
Convenient for everyday use 

3.

Shay Crockery Dinner Set

The Shay Crockery Dinner Set is a stylish and functional addition to any dining table. Made of durable stoneware, this 21-piece set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making it perfect for busy households.

Specifications of Shay Crockery Dinner Set

  • Crafted from durable stoneware
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 serving bowls, 2 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Stylish and functional design
  • Ideal for a family of 6

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish designMay not be suitable for formal occasions
Durable stoneware 
Convenient for busy households 

4.

RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set

The RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set is a unique and elegant choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality metal, this set features intricate detailing and a timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to serving spoons and glasses.

Specifications of RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set

  • Made of high-quality metal
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 glasses, 6 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate
  • Elegant and timeless design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for special occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Unique designMay require extra care and maintenance
High-quality metal construction 
Ideal for special occasions 

5.

RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set

The RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set is a durable and functional choice for everyday use. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to glasses and serving spoons.

Specifications of RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set

  • Crafted from high-quality stainless steel
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 glasses, 6 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate
  • Classic and timeless design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for everyday use

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable stainless steel constructionMay show scratches over time
Functional design 
Ideal for everyday use 

6.

Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set

The Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set is a beautiful and unique choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality materials, this set features handcrafted detailing and a one-of-a-kind design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set

  • Handcrafted with attention to detail
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes
  • Unique and one-of-a-kind design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for special occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Beautiful handcrafted designMay require extra care and maintenance
High-quality materials 
Ideal for special occasions 

7.

Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set

The Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set is a versatile and elegant choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality porcelain, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set

  • Crafted from high-quality porcelain
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes
  • Versatile and elegant design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for any occasion

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile designMay be fragile
High-quality porcelain construction 
Ideal for any occasion 

8.

Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set

The Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set is a stylish and functional choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality porcelain, this set features a modern and minimalist design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set

  • Crafted from high-quality porcelain
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes
  • Modern and minimalist design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for everyday use

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and functional designMay not be suitable for formal occasions
High-quality porcelain construction 
Perfect for everyday use 

9.

Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set

The Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set is a durable and versatile choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality material, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set

  • Crafted from high-quality material
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes
  • Durable and versatile design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for everyday use

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and versatile designMay not be suitable for special occasions
High-quality material construction 
Perfect for everyday use 

10.

Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set

The Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set is a stylish and functional choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality material, this set features a modern and minimalist design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set

  • Crafted from high-quality material
  • Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes
  • Modern and minimalist design
  • Ideal for a family of 6
  • Perfect for everyday use

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and functional designMay not be suitable for special occasions
High-quality material construction 
Perfect for everyday use 

Top 3 features of best dinner set under 10000:

 

Best Dinner Set Under 10000MaterialDesignUse
Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner SetCeramicElegantEveryday and special occasions
Shay Dinner SetStonewareModern and minimalistEveryday use
Shay Crockery Dinner SetStonewareStylish and functionalEveryday use
RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner SetMetalElegant and timelessSpecial occasions
RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner SetStainless steelClassic and timelessEveryday use
Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner SetHigh-quality materialsUnique and one-of-a-kindSpecial occasions
Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware SetPorcelainVersatile and elegantAny occasion
Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner SetPorcelainModern and minimalistEveryday use
Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner SetHigh-quality materialClassic and timelessEveryday use
Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner SetHigh-quality materialModern and minimalistEveryday use

Best value for money dinner set under 10000:

The Shay Crockery Dinner Set offers the best value for money, with its stylish design, durable stoneware construction, and convenience for busy households. This set is perfect for everyday use and provides great value at an affordable price.

Best overall dinner set under 10000:

The Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set stands out as the best overall product, with its beautiful handcrafted design, high-quality materials, and suitability for special occasions. This set offers a unique and elegant option for any dining table.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best dinner set under 10000:

Material: Choose from porcelain, ceramic, or glass depending on your preference for durability and style. Porcelain is elegant, while ceramic is sturdy.

Design: Look for designs that complement your home decor. Opt for neutral tones for versatility or bold patterns for a statement look.

Durability: Ensure the set is chip-resistant and microwave-safe for everyday convenience.

Number of pieces: Consider the number of pieces you need—most sets come in 12, 18, or 24-piece options.

Brand reputation: Choose trusted brands like La Opala, Corelle, or Borosil for long-lasting quality.

FAQs on Dinner set under 10000

  • What material are the dinner sets made of?

    The dinner sets are made of high-quality materials such as ceramic, stoneware, metal, stainless steel, and porcelain, ensuring durability and elegance.

  • Are the dinner sets microwave and dishwasher safe?

    Yes, the dinner sets are designed to be microwave and dishwasher safe, providing convenience for everyday use.

  • Can the dinner sets be used for special occasions?

    Absolutely! Many of the dinner sets are suitable for special occasions, with elegant and timeless designs that elevate any dining experience.

  • Do the dinner sets come with a warranty?

    Each dinner set may come with a warranty, so it's important to check the product details for specific warranty information.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

