Are you looking to upgrade your dinnerware? With so many options available, finding the right dinner set can be a daunting task. Whether you prefer ceramic, metal, or porcelain, there’s a wide variety of styles and materials to choose from. To help simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top dinner sets under ₹10000. These sets combine elegant designs with durability, offering both functionality and style to suit any occasion. For a perfect blend of style and affordability, consider dinner sets under ₹ 10000.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply enjoying a meal with family, you'll find a perfect set within your budget. From contemporary to classic styles, these dinner sets cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Choose from high-quality materials that are built to last, ensuring a long-lasting investment for your home. With so many attractive options, you're sure to find a dinner set that complements your dining space and enhances your meals.

The Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set is a stunning addition to any dining table. With its intricate design and durable construction, this set is perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and cups.

Specifications of Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set

Made of high-quality ceramic

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 cups

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Elegant and timeless design

Ideal for a family of 6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design May be heavy for some users Durable construction Microwave and dishwasher safe

The Shay Dinner Set is made of high-quality stoneware and features a modern and minimalist design. This 21-piece set includes dinner plates, quarter plates, serving bowls, and more. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making it convenient for everyday use.

Specifications of Shay Dinner Set

Crafted from durable stoneware

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 serving bowls, 2 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Modern and minimalist design

Perfect for a family of 6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design May chip easily High-quality stoneware Convenient for everyday use

The Shay Crockery Dinner Set is a stylish and functional addition to any dining table. Made of durable stoneware, this 21-piece set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making it perfect for busy households.

Specifications of Shay Crockery Dinner Set

Crafted from durable stoneware

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 serving bowls, 2 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Stylish and functional design

Ideal for a family of 6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May not be suitable for formal occasions Durable stoneware Convenient for busy households

Also read:Best luxury dinner sets for an elegant dining experience: Top 8 sleek, artistic and modern choices

The RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set is a unique and elegant choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality metal, this set features intricate detailing and a timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to serving spoons and glasses.

Specifications of RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set

Made of high-quality metal

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 glasses, 6 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate

Elegant and timeless design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for special occasions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design May require extra care and maintenance High-quality metal construction Ideal for special occasions

The RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set is a durable and functional choice for everyday use. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to glasses and serving spoons.

Specifications of RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set

Crafted from high-quality stainless steel

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 glasses, 6 serving spoons, and 1 rice plate

Classic and timeless design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless steel construction May show scratches over time Functional design Ideal for everyday use

The Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set is a beautiful and unique choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality materials, this set features handcrafted detailing and a one-of-a-kind design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set

Handcrafted with attention to detail

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes

Unique and one-of-a-kind design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for special occasions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beautiful handcrafted design May require extra care and maintenance High-quality materials Ideal for special occasions

Also read:Modern dinner set with durability and multiple pieces: September 2023's top 10

The Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set is a versatile and elegant choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality porcelain, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set

Crafted from high-quality porcelain

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes

Versatile and elegant design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for any occasion

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile design May be fragile High-quality porcelain construction Ideal for any occasion

The Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set is a stylish and functional choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality porcelain, this set features a modern and minimalist design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set

Crafted from high-quality porcelain

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes

Modern and minimalist design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional design May not be suitable for formal occasions High-quality porcelain construction Perfect for everyday use

The Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set is a durable and versatile choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality material, this set features a classic and timeless design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set

Crafted from high-quality material

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes

Durable and versatile design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and versatile design May not be suitable for special occasions High-quality material construction Perfect for everyday use

The Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set is a stylish and functional choice for any dining table. Made of high-quality material, this set features a modern and minimalist design. The set includes everything you need for a complete dining experience, from plates to bowls and serving dishes.

Specifications of Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set

Crafted from high-quality material

Includes 6 dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, 6 soup bowls, and 6 serving dishes

Modern and minimalist design

Ideal for a family of 6

Perfect for everyday use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and functional design May not be suitable for special occasions High-quality material construction Perfect for everyday use

Also read:Best dining table and chairs: Top 10 options to enhance your space and create a stunning dining experience

Top 3 features of best dinner set under ₹ 10000:

Best Dinner Set Under ₹ 10000 Material Design Use Clay Craft Ceramic Dinner Set Ceramic Elegant Everyday and special occasions Shay Dinner Set Stoneware Modern and minimalist Everyday use Shay Crockery Dinner Set Stoneware Stylish and functional Everyday use RAJ GHARANA METALS Bronze Dinner Set Metal Elegant and timeless Special occasions RAJ SHRI Stainless Steel Dinner Set Stainless steel Classic and timeless Everyday use Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set High-quality materials Unique and one-of-a-kind Special occasions Hitkari Porcelain Kitchen Dinnerware Set Porcelain Versatile and elegant Any occasion Hitkari Porcelain 12222GL Dinner Set Porcelain Modern and minimalist Everyday use Corelle Livingware Starter Dinner Set High-quality material Classic and timeless Everyday use Hitkari Potteries 16522 Dinner Set High-quality material Modern and minimalist Everyday use

Best value for money dinner set under ₹ 10000:

The Shay Crockery Dinner Set offers the best value for money, with its stylish design, durable stoneware construction, and convenience for busy households. This set is perfect for everyday use and provides great value at an affordable price.

Also read:Borosil dinner sets: Your all-in-one solution for effortless everyday use and grand table presentations; top 10 options

Best overall dinner set under ₹ 10000:

The Bodhi House Handcrafted Dinner Set stands out as the best overall product, with its beautiful handcrafted design, high-quality materials, and suitability for special occasions. This set offers a unique and elegant option for any dining table.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best dinner set under ₹ 10000:

Material: Choose from porcelain, ceramic, or glass depending on your preference for durability and style. Porcelain is elegant, while ceramic is sturdy.

Design: Look for designs that complement your home decor. Opt for neutral tones for versatility or bold patterns for a statement look.

Durability: Ensure the set is chip-resistant and microwave-safe for everyday convenience.

Number of pieces: Consider the number of pieces you need—most sets come in 12, 18, or 24-piece options.

Brand reputation: Choose trusted brands like La Opala, Corelle, or Borosil for long-lasting quality.

Similar stories for you

Best wooden dining table chairs: Top 9 options for timeless elegance and durability

Best silver dinner sets for a luxurious dining experience; Our top picks

Best dinner sets under ₹5000 for every occasion: Take your dining experience to the next level

Are you using the right dinnerware? Consider these safe, durable and stylish dinner sets under ₹10,000

FAQs on Dinner set under 10000 What material are the dinner sets made of? The dinner sets are made of high-quality materials such as ceramic, stoneware, metal, stainless steel, and porcelain, ensuring durability and elegance.

Are the dinner sets microwave and dishwasher safe? Yes, the dinner sets are designed to be microwave and dishwasher safe, providing convenience for everyday use.

Can the dinner sets be used for special occasions? Absolutely! Many of the dinner sets are suitable for special occasions, with elegant and timeless designs that elevate any dining experience.

Do the dinner sets come with a warranty? Each dinner set may come with a warranty, so it's important to check the product details for specific warranty information.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.