Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Men’s fashion made easy: 10 Must-have trousers from Freakins, Koala and IZF on Myntra

ByTeam Shop Now
Nov 26, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Check out the top 10 men's trousers that are super stylish and comfy. Get trendy trousers from popular brands like Freakins and IZF.

Does your morning routine start with a sigh as you rummage through ill-fitting trousers that no longer match your vibe? It’s not just you. We all have those moments when nothing in the closet feels good enough for anything, be it an important meeting, a casual coffee date, or just stepping out in confidence.

Men’s Fashion Made Easy
Men’s Fashion Made Easy

But here’s some great news- Myntra is here to rescue your wardrobe! From 24th to 26th November, they’re hosting a sale you can’t afford to miss. Top brands like Freakins offer a massive minimum of 60% off, while House of Koala and IZF bring their stylish collections at 50% off or more.

This isn’t just about adding trousers to your collection. It’s about upgrading your daily look with comfortable, stylish, and versatile pieces that make dressing up a breeze. With deals this good, it becomes smart investing. Don’t let this opportunity slip away!

We know the struggle of endless scrolling and second-guessing. Hence, we’ve curated a list of the ten trendiest trousers from these top brands so you don’t have to spend hours browsing. Whether you’re looking for sleek formals, casual must-haves, or something versatile for every occasion, our list has it all.

Top 10 stylish men's trousers to grab during Myntra's big sale

1.

FREAKINS Men Straight Fit Cotton Cargos Trousers

The FREAKINS Men’s Straight Fit Cotton Cargos are made from 100% cotton whi, ch makes them soft, breathable, and ideal for all-day wear. They come in a classic white woven design, so they are versatile and easy to pair with various outfits. The straight fit and mid-rise design provides a comfortable and relaxed fit. They feature six pockets that let you store essentials like keys, wallet, or phone.

With a regular length, these trousers are designed to fit most body types. The flat-front pleat design gives them a sleek and clean look, while the zip fly and button closure add to the overall convenience and durability. Plus, they are machine washable, making maintenance easy.

● The trousers have a mid-rise.

● Their regular length is suitable for most body types.

● It has a straight fit.

● They are made of 100% cotton.

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Casual T-shirts, Polo shirtsFormal shirts or suits
Sneakers, Casual loafersDress shoes
Casual jackets, HoodiesBlazers or formal coats
Simple graphic teesOverly formal or dressy tops

2.

FREAKINS Men High-Rise Cargos Trousers

This brand is well known for comfort and style, so you shouldn’t miss trousers from this brand. They are perfect for those who want casual and trendy dresses. You look stylish wearing these cargos. Note that the product is made of high-quality cotton, making it very comfy. You can wear it for 24 hours straight without feeling itchy or sweaty. Since these trousers have a regular fit, you can move freely. There are six pockets where you can put keys, a phone, or a wallet. Besides, the flat-front design keeps things simple and clean, while the zip fly and button closure make them easy to wear.

● The trouser has a high-rise waist.

● They have a regular length.

● Trousers' regular fit for a relaxed yet custom-made style.

● It has a cotton fabric.

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Casual T-shirts and hoodiesFormal shirts or suits
Sneakers, loafers, or bootsDress shoes or formal footwear
Casual jackets or denim jacketsOverly formal coats or blazers
Simple graphic teesDressy or highly structured tops

3.

FREAKINS Men Mid-Rise Relaxed Fit Cargos Trousers

If you want to buy cargo, then Frequency is one of the best brands because it has huge categories and designs to show. This is why it has become the most favourite of GenZ. These cargo trousers are perfect for everyone due to their perfect balance of comfort and flexibility. Thanks to their material, which is made from 98% cotton and 2% Lycra. You can wear these trousers for running errands, meeting friends, or whatever you like. Their tan colour and solid pattern make them a versatile choice.

Additionally, the product has a midrise waist to give a comfortable fit without feeling too tight. It also has a relaxed fit to have enough room to move. Besides, the flat front design with no plates gives a clean, streamlined look. There are six big pockets to easily keep your phone and other essentials.

● Its mid-rise waist is for a flattering fit.

● The trousers have a regular length and relaxed fit.

● The material is 98% cotton and 2% Lycra fabric.

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Casual t-shirts, polo shirtsFormal suits or tuxedos
Hoodies, casual jacketsDress shirts or blazers
Sneakers, casual loafersFormal shoes
Casual button-down shirtsHeavy winter coats

4.

House of Koala Unisex Mid-Rise Original Cargos Trousers

The House of Kuala brings you the perfect pair of cargo trousers for all-day comfort, comfort, and versatility. These cargoes are made from 100% cotton, making them breathable and soft. Therefore, you can wear it casually, for errands, or launching around. Additionally, the olive green color gives them a unique and versatile look. This leads you to mix and match with various tops in your wardrobe. They have a flat front design with no plates for a sleek and clean appearance. They are durable and easy to maintain. Besides, they have six pockets to hold your important belongings. Purchasing these trousers is a great value-for-money deal as there is a total discount of 1200 off the original price.

● The cargos have a mid-rise waist.

● They have a loose fit.

● They have a zip closure

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Casual t-shT-shirts hoodiesFormal shirts or blazers
Sneakers, casual shoesDress shoes or formal footwear
Sweatshirts and casual jacketsHeavy winter coats
Basic polos and tank topsEvening wear or dress shirts

5.

House of Koala Unisex Cotton Original Regular Fit Cargos Trousers

This unisex cotton original cargo is a perfect example of commitment to comfort and design. If you like cotton pants, then you must choose these trousers as they are made of hundred percent cotton. Hence, they are soft, breathable, and perfect for the day. It is so comfortable that even you can take a nap wearing these trousers, and you won’t even know! Undoubtedly, they are stylish so that you can wear them for casual outings or outdoor adventures. The grave fabric adds a classic touch to the trousers so that you can pair them with almost anything in your wardrobe. Not that they have a flattering silhouette, which enhances your curves. Besides, the mid-rise waist is a secure fit without feeling too tight. You must purchase this product immediately because it is under 1200 discount!

● It has a flat front design.

● There are six pockets.

● It is made of hundred percent cotton.

● It has a solid pattern with plain features.

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
T-shirts and casual shirtsFormal shirts or suits
Sneakers or casual shoesDress shoes
Hoodies or casual jacketsHeavy winter coats
Polo shirts or tank topsEvening wear or dress clothes

6.

House of Koala Unisex Mid-Rise Zip Flat-Front Comfort Cargo Styles Regular Trouser

If you’re looking for comfortable and practical clothing, this cargo style, regular trousers are just for you. These straws are designed to blend style, comfort, and functionality perfectly. Whether on the go or just relaxing, they make a great addition to your wardrobe. Since they are crafted from soft and durable nylon fabric, they become durable and sturdy. They can also take multiple washes. Additionally, the trouser has a midrise waist that fits perfectly on all body types. The trousers are available in a neutral white colour; you can pair them with various casual tops. Note that you get premium quality at a fraction of the price because it is getting sold with her 51% discount on Myntra.

● Trousers are made from nylon.

● They have solid patterns with plain features.

● They have a flat front with no pleats design.

● Trousers have a drawstring closure.

Can Be Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Casual t-shirts or polosFormal shirts or suits
Sneakers or casual shoesFormal shoes
Hoodies or casual jacketsEvening wear or dress clothes
Simple vests or tank topsHeavy winter wear

7.

House of Koala Unisex Mid-Rise Baggy Fit Pure Cotton Cargo Trousers

If you are tired of finding a comfortable yet stylish band you can wear all day without feeling restricted, then this product is exactly your type! Since these trousers are made of pure cotton, they go soft on your skin. Your skin can breathe under these trousers so you won’t feel uncomfortable or suffocated. Additionally, they have a baggy fit, giving a more relaxed and easygoing style. Note that their lightweight fabric is perfect for warmer weather or laying in cooler seasons. The trousers are solid beige, which goes with any casual outfit. Besides, with a 55% discount, you get premium quality at an affordable price.

● They feature a mid-rise waist.

● There are eight pockets in the cargo.

● Trousers have a regular length and regular fit.

● They have a button closure with a zip fly.

Can Be Paired With

Cannot Be Paired With

Casual tees, hoodies, or polosFormal shirts or dress attire
Sneakers, loafers, or casual bootsHigh heels or formal footwear
T-shirts or tank topsSuits or office wear
Casual jackets or light coatsHeavy winter coats

8.

IZF Men Loose Fit High-Rise Joggers Trousers

IZF knows how to balance comfort with a stylish edge. The Men Loose Fit High-Rise Joggers Trousers are essential for anyone who values laid-back fashion with a functional twist. The joggers are perfect for casual outings, relaxed weekends, or light activity days. Since they are lightweight and breathable, they are a great option for every season.

Additionally, the high-rise waist ensures a secure and flattering fit. At the same time, the loose fit gives you plenty of room to move without being restricted. Besides, the timeless brown shade looks versatile and is easy to pair with casual tops and shoes.

● The joggers have a flat front design.

● There are three spacious pockets.

● Their closure is of drawstring type.

● They have a woven design.

Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Oversized t-shirts or graphic teesFormal shirts or blazers
Sports sneakers or trainersLeather formal shoes
Hoodies, zip-up jackets, or windbreakersHeavy suits or structured coats
Casual backpacks or sling bagsBriefcases or highly formal bags

9.

IZF Men Loose Fit High-Rise Cargos Trousers

You want to wear comfortable and stylish trousers but do not want to spend too much money. We have brought your perfect solution in the form of this product. This is one of the most low-priced trousers on the list that lets you look functional and stylish without breaking the bank. Note that the woven fabric enhances durability and provides a soft texture to stay comfortable all day. No need to worry much about their maintenance. Simply put these trousers in a washing machine, clean and ready to wear.

 Paired WithCannot Be Paired With
Oversized hoodies or casual T-shirtsFormal blazers or structured suits
Sneakers, slip-on shoes, or casual bootsDress shoes or loafers
Sports caps or beaniesFormal hats or fedoras
Sling bags or backpacksBriefcases or highly formal accessories

10.

IZF Men Loose Fit High-Rise Joggers

These IZF trousers are perfect for casual outings or relaxed days. Made from lightweight polyester, these joggers offer breathability and durability. The high-rise fit provides comfort, while the loose design ensures freedom of movement. The drawstring closure allows a customised fit, and the fabric is easy to maintain with simple machine washing. Besides, they are Ideal for lounging, light activity, or errands.

● These trousers have a high-rise waist.

● They are made from durable and lightweight polyester.

● The two functional pockets are on both legs.

● The product comes in 3 colour options.

Paired With

Cannot Be Paired With

Casual T-shirts or hoodiesFormal shirts or structured blazers
Sports shoes or slip-onDress shoes or loafers
Baseball caps or sporty backpacksBriefcases or formal hats
Lightweight jackets or bomber coatsLong formal overcoats

Also read: 10 Best Versace watches for women: Luxurious timepieces that define elegance

Conclusion

Trousers are always a go-to option for men because they offer extreme comfort.

Whether you're drawn to joggers' casual vibe or cargo trousers' rugged practicality, each piece offers something unique to suit your lifestyle. You can choose trousers based on the fabric. For example, lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton or cotton blends are great for hot summers. Polyester or wool blends are ideal for formal occasions or cooler seasons. Moreover, stretchable materials with elastane are perfect for everyday comfort. Freakins, Koala, and IZF offer trousers in various fabrics that cater to different climates.

With features like breathable materials, functional pockets, and comfortable fits, these options are designed to make your day easier and more stylish. IZF and similar brands focus on blending style with functionality, ensuring you don’t compromise comfort or quality. These trousers are versatile enough to pair with various outfits, making them a valuable addition to your wardrobe. Investing in trousers that suit your style is always worth it. Therefore, you should pay attention to details like fit, material, and design features to find a pair that complements you. Purchase your fav trousers now because the sale is only from 24th to 26th November!

Also read: The Best Baggy Shorts for Men Under Rs.499 You Can’t Miss

Frequently Asked Questions: Men’s Fashion Made Easy

  • Why should I shop for trousers on Myntra?

    Myntra is one of the top online platforms for fashion. It offers an unbeatable variety of brands, styles, and price ranges. Moreover, their return and exchange policy ensures peace of mind.

  • Are these trousers suitable for all body types?

    Yes, Myntra trousers are designed to suit various body types. Slim-fit trousers are great for leaner frames, while regular fits offer comfort for broader body shapes. Moreover, elastic or adjustable waistbands are perfect for a snug yet flexible fit.

  • Can I return the trousers if they don’t fit?

    Yes! Myntra offers a hassle-free return and exchange policy. If your trousers don't fit or meet expectations, you can return or exchange them within the specified return window. Just ensure the product is unused and has tags intact.

  • What’s the best way to care for my trousers?

    You should always check the care label for specific instructions. Washing your trousers in cold water and avoiding bleach helps maintain fabric quality. You can preserve their shape and color by ironing them at low heat and drying them.

  • Can I track my order on Myntra?

    Yes! Myntra provides real-time order tracking. After placing your order, you’ll receive a tracking number to follow its progress until it arrives at your doorstep.

  • How often do Myntra sales happen?

    Myntra runs frequent sales, including seasonal discounts, flash sales, and brand-specific events. You can find great deals throughout the year, especially around festival seasons, like the November sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On