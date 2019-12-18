1,000 students attend torch procession at SPPU to protest against CAA

pune

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:00 IST

On the third consecutive day of protests by student organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Pune, at least 1,000 students undertook a torch (mashal) march inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) premises at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 students, citizens and faculties from various colleges joined the march which started from the SPPU main building and went on till Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue within the campus.

Earlier this week, Jamia Millia Islamia University and its surrounding area witnessed protests against the CAA which led to a police crackdown on students. Students in Pune are staging protests to show their solidarity.

Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule was also present for the march. She said, “I support the students protesting against CAA and the brutal attacks by the Delhi police on Jamia students. I appeal to all the protesting students to carry on with their protest within the constitutional limits.”

The march turned into a small sabha (meet) when it culminated.

Earlier on December 16, Monday, various organisations under the umbrella of ‘NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti’ held a protest sabha inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus near Aniket canteen.