e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Pune News / 1,000 students attend torch procession at SPPU to protest against CAA

1,000 students attend torch procession at SPPU to protest against CAA

pune Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On the third consecutive day of protests by student organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Pune, at least 1,000 students undertook a torch (mashal) march inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) premises at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 students, citizens and faculties from various colleges joined the march which started from the SPPU main building and went on till Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue within the campus.

Earlier this week, Jamia Millia Islamia University and its surrounding area witnessed protests against the CAA which led to a police crackdown on students. Students in Pune are staging protests to show their solidarity.

Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule was also present for the march. She said, “I support the students protesting against CAA and the brutal attacks by the Delhi police on Jamia students. I appeal to all the protesting students to carry on with their protest within the constitutional limits.”

The march turned into a small sabha (meet) when it culminated.

Earlier on December 16, Monday, various organisations under the umbrella of ‘NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti’ held a protest sabha inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus near Aniket canteen.

top news
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep picks historic hat-trick, Windies 8 down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep picks historic hat-trick, Windies 8 down
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News