100 pvt bus operators fined for not keeping 1.5x rate limit

pune Updated: Oct 27, 2019
In a joint action, the Pune city traffic police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) have taken action against operators of at least 100 private buses for allegedly charging exorbitant fares in the run-up to Diwali festival.

According to Pune traffic police and RTO officials, the private bus operators cannot charge more than 1.5 times the normal fare charged by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. However, it was found that most of the buses starting from Sangamwadi bus stand and Swargate ST Stand were charging high fares.

Last week, DCP (traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh had convened a meeting of bus operators and conveyed the government decision of not charging more than the prescribed fare. “Despite giving the bus operators a warning, some of them have been overcharging for tickets, taking advantage of the Diwali rush. Hence, our officials conducted a drive and have taken action against at least 100 violaters, last week,” said Deshmukh.

The Pune traffic police received complaints on their WhatsApp number as well as their twitter handles. “If operators continue to charge exorbitant fares, criminal cases will be registered against them,” added Deshmukh.

Anil Kumbhar who regularly travels to Dhule from Pune said, “Normally the private bus fares to Dhule during off season is Rs 400 - 500, but during Diwali the fares had gone up to Rs 800- 1,000 which is double. I had to purchase a Rs 800 ticket to Dhule.”

Ajit Shinde, RTO official said, “We appeal to the public to not pay higher fare prices and register their complaints on mh12@mahatranscom.in We will take action after verifying the complaint.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 20:47 IST

