13,000 people killed on Maharashtra roads annually, says DGP in Pune

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2019
At least 13,000 people die due to different types of road accidents annually, hence, traffic regulation and discipline is of utmost importance,” said Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP).

Jaiswal was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Pune traffic police department at Yerawada on Saturday. The event was attended by police officials and residents.

“Creating traffic awareness is important and I urge all the department heads and unit commanders to work tirelessly for smooth implementation of traffic rules in their respective jurisdictions,” added Jaiswal.

According to Jaiswal, there is a need for synergy from all the government departments in bringing about a change, in how accidents are tackled with responsibility by the personnel. He also mooted for creation of new parking facilities and capacity building of policing organisations.

K Venkatasham, Pune police commissioner said that the endeavour is to bring about a change in the policing mindset through greater use of technology and training, to the rise to the challenges posed by new emerging situations.

Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner; Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) and Ashok Morale, additional commissioner ( cyber crime ) were also present for the event.

