e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 13th Yellow ribbon NGO fair goes online

13th Yellow ribbon NGO fair goes online

pune Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair (YRNF) has kickstarted its 13th edition online amid the Covid-19 crisis. The fair’s theme this year is ‘Swadeshi with Pride’.

The fair started on November 1 and will continue until Sunday. Along with people from the city, the online fair also gives a chance of shopping to residents of Mumbai.

The fair provides a platform to many non-government organisations and self-help groups that will showcase and sell their products, thereby helping income generation activities and also creating awareness about the work done by them.

Over the last several years, thousands of people have shopped at the YRNF at Creativity mall (formerly Ishanya mall) and this time people just have to visit creaticityonline.com to get their favourite products.

“I sincerely encourage and warmly invite all patrons to visit without fail, after all, your shopping will not only give you some unique products and gifting ideas, but also bring smiles to many families during these challenging times. Make the effort to log in, shop and celebrate and feel joyful too,” said Parul Mehta, managing trustee, Ishanya foundation.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In