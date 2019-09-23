15% rise in veggie prices in Pune markets due to fall in its stock

pune

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Vegetable prices, which remained steady for the past few weeks saw an increase of 15 per cent on Sunday. This was due to the onset of the Pitru Paksha period which commenced on September 13, according to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune.

Pitru Paksha, is a 16–lunar day period in the Hindu calendar, wherein, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings.

As compared to last week, prices of vegetables like onion, tomato, garlic, cauliflower and capsicum have been increased. On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the APMC.

“Due to an increase in demand of seasonal vegetables and their low supply, the prices have increased by 15 per cent this week,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

The prices of onions increased from Rs 200-210 per 10 kg to Rs 350- 400 per 10 kg. The prices of potatoes increased from Rs 80-90 per 10 kg to Rs 100-160 per 10 kg.

Garlic was sold at Rs 1,200-1,600 per 10 kg against Rs 900-1,000 per 10 kg last week. Cauliflower was sold at Rs 160-220 per 10 kg against Rs140-180 per 10 kg last week.Prices of tomatoes were increased and was sold at Rs 140-Rs 180 against Rs 120-140 per 10 kg during last week.

At least 1,500 bags of tomatoes and one truck of green peas arrived at APMC, Pune on Sunday. A total of seven tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts. A total of 35 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Sunday.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 18:17 IST