16-year-old Class 10 student sexually assaulted in Pune

The Pune police have booked a man for allegedly sexually a minor on Sunday. The victim, a 16-year-old class 10 student, was returning home from her tuition classes on Sunday night when the incident took place.

The accused allegedly grabbed the victim’s bag and notes and asked her to follow him if she wanted them back. As the bag contained her hall ticket, and with the SSC board exams approaching, she followed him. The accused, then took her to the terrace of a building in Kothrud, where he sexually assaulted her.

On reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to her mother, who then filed the police complaint.

“We have formed three teams and are currently in search of the accused,” said Pratibha Joshi, senior police inspector, Kothrud police station.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, Bajirao Mohite, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division, refused to divulge further information.

A case under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children form Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been registered at Kothrud police station.

