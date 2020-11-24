18-year-old arrested for throwing acid-like substance on woman

pune

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:49 IST

An 18-year-old was arrested by Pune police for throwing an acid-like substance on an 18-year-old woman in Pune on Monday morning.

The woman is under treatment for burn injuries at Sassoon General Hospital.

The arrested man was identified as Abuzar Ajay Tamboli (18), a resident of Parvati Darshan, Pune.

The two were childhood friends and the woman had recently married, according to the police.

She was visiting her parents’ place after marriage and when Tamboli learned about her visit, he called her near a local school in the area.

They met near the school at 8am on Monday and got into an argument. During the argument, the man pulled out a bottle of acid-like material and threw it on the left side of her face, according to the police.

The school where it happened is in the close vicinity of Parvati Darshan police outpost in the jurisdiction of Dattawadi police station.

The liquid splashed on the left side of her upper body and she has sustained burn injuries. However, whether it was acid or something else is a matter of investigation.

A case under Sections 326(b) (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid, etc.,) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station against Tamboli.