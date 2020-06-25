e-paper
Home / Pune News / 2 killed in mishap near Kamshet on Mumbai-Pune e-way

2 killed in mishap near Kamshet on Mumbai-Pune e-way

pune Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Talegaon Dabhade police have booked an unidentified person for killing two persons in a hit-and-run on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Kamshet-Lonavla stretch, on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the victims, Shaikh Abbas Mehmod Maula Ali, 30, is a resident of Vinoba Bhavenagar, Kurla West; and Abu Bahr Qureshi, 35, is a resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai. The accident was reported by a passer-by at 8am and the two were rushed to the nearest hospital.

“The two were heading towards Mumbai. The incident took place in an open field, hence there were no CCTVs at the site. The vehicle and the driver are yet to be identified,” said S Jagdale, station house officer, Shirgaon police outpost. The bodies are sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

Police have booked an unidentified person under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

