2018 senior world tennis championships: Pune’s Kirrtane returns home with silver medal

Playing with consistency has become a habit for Nitten Kirrtane and his hard work paid off once again as he clinched the silver medal at the 2018 World Tennis Championship held at the Miami beach tennis centre, Miami, Florida, USA.

Partnering with Vlada Kirilovska from Latvia, the duo settled for silver in the 40-plus mixed category, going down 6-7(13-15), 2-6 in the final against top-seeded Stefanie Kolar of Germany and Marcus Hilpert of The Netherlands.

“On a personal front my three-decade journey in the field of tennis seems so fulfilling as it began with being runner- up at the junior Wimbledon Championship, to now winning this silver medal at the seniors world tennis championship,” said Kirrtane.

In the singles, Kirrtane lost to top seeded Roberto Mendez from Spain 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 32.

In the men’s doubles category, Nitten partnering with Dilip Mohanty lost in the quarter finals to Germany’s top-seeded pair of Max Leimbach and Andrew Lux 6-1, 7-5.

Team India finished the tournament in ninth place. Twent-one teams participated in the tournament.

Road to silver

Nitten Kirrtane and Vlada Kirilovska (40 + Mixed category)

First round: bye

Second round: bt Carolina Motos (Arg) and Alejandro Felix Regueiro (US) 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinal: bt Paola Rogel (Mex)and 5-Arjun Varma (Sgp) 6-1, 6-0

Semifinal: bt Olga Smirnova (Rus) and 7-Leonid Maz (Rus) 6-2, 6-2.

Final: Lost to 1-Stefanie Kolar (Ger) and Marcus Hilpert (Ned) 7-6 (15-13), 6-2

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 15:10 IST