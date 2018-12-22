2018, the year that was: First among firsts, uterus transplant puts Pune on top of the world

In terms of medical breakthroughs, the first uterus transplant in India is a landmark, not just because a city surgeon accomplished the surgery at a city hospital; but much more because the transplanted uterus performed as good as normal, cue menstruation; and then the transplantee went on to conception, pregnancy and delivery, all perfectly healthily. Pune delivered India its first child born of the first transplanted uterus.

It is time to meet the cast of this amazing turn of events. The Pune surgeon, Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, founder of Galaxy Care hospital, fulfilled the dreams of 28-year-old Meenakshi Valand, from Gujarat. Valand suffered from a rare condition where she could not conceive naturally and hence, chose to get a uterus transplant done in Pune. The organ donor? Her 47-year-old mother.

Meenakshi Valand’s first child was conceived in the same uterus that once held Meenakshi.

The baby was named Radha by Dr Puntambekar himself and she was born on October 13. The Valand family recently returned to Gujarat on December 13.

Dr Puntambekar has since been felicitated by the India’s ministry of health.

As international news of the success of the transplant, in totality, gained traction, Dr Puntambekar claims that at least 600 patients have now been shortlisted for a uterine transplant from across the world and the country.

An emotional Valand said, “I am taking home my bundle of joy which I never thought I would have.I am ecstatic. I am going home after 10 months. My stay here was similar to that of my own home. My baby received many gifts and clothes. I never thought that I would be able to fight the stigma of not bearing a child, but now I am happy to have my own baby.”

E-HOSPITALS IS THE FUTURE WHAT HAPPENED IN 2018?

◼ Pune finally got its chief of health services, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, who took the charge on September 20. ◼ Doctors, members of the Indian Medical Association took a stand against a law levied layed down by the PMC that only those hospitals/health centres would get licences renewed who produce registration of nurses with the state nursing council. The state health ministry intervened and directed Dr Vaishali Jadhav, the head for licence renewal of hospitals in Pune at the time to continue the licence renewal process without seeking nurse registrations. WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019

In the upcoming smart city project in Pune there is a provision of ‘smart e’clinic’, e-hospitals and e-aushadhi. We are also working on new proposals that include PMC run medical colleges, trauma care centre, all these will be announced in the coming year.

◼ Maharashtra state rolled out its measles and rubella vaccination drive targeting over 84 lakh beneficiaries in the state who are between nine months and 15 years of age. The vaccination drive that kick-started on November 27 is set to end on January 15, next year. So far, 28 lakh children have been covered under this drive from Pune circle. ◼ Pune also saw a totally dedicated ophthalmological facility come up in Bopodi, India’s first such hospital to only treat eye diseases. The hospital is run on a PPP model with PMC. The hospital is run by a charitable trust named Vision Next Foundation. NEGATIVES

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:48 IST