211 PMC employees Covid +ve, 12 deceased

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:33 IST

In addition to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) office bearers, 211 employees have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection as of July 5. PMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal are home quarantined and will be giving swab tests on Tuesday, as they attended various meetings with mayor Murlidhar Mohol who tested Covid-19 positive on July 4.

After the mayor tested positive, several PMC officers have been home quarantined for three days and will be giving a swab test on Tuesday.

Agrawal said, “I am home quarantined, but work was not affected as I conducted online meetings on Monday. I will give a swab test on Tuesday.”

PMC labour welfare officer Shivaji Daundkar said, “In total, 211 PMC employees have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection till July 5. Among them,109 have been recovered and discharged. Until July 6, a total of 90 PMC employees were admitted to various Covid centres. A total of 12 PMC employees have lost their lives due to Covid-19, among them, one employee was on contract and the rest are permanent employees.”

PMC employees and Covid-19, as of July 5

Total positive- 211

Deaths - 12

Total discharged -109

In hospital - 90