23 women duped of Rs 5 lakh by Pune man over promise of Kashi pilgrimage

A 39-year-old man approached the Pune police after a travel agency duped his mother and 22 others of Rs 5 lakh in a fraudulent travel scheme.

The complainant was identified as Ashish Gujarathi, a resident of Parasnis colony in Market Yard area. His mother came across an advertisement in a Marathi daily newspaper for a service providing travel and accommodation for Kashi pilgrimage.

The travel agency promised travel and accommodation to 23 women and collected Rs 5,17,100 from them collectively. However, he did not provide them with the promised services and went incommunicado.

Tirth yatra, the pilgrimage to a trinity of places/temples in Kashi, considered to be holy by Hindus, attracts a huge crowd of devotees every year.

When the complainant realised what had happened, he approached the local police. The 22 other women have also recorded their statements as witnesses to the crime.

A case against a man, identified only as Ashutosh, was initially registered at Alankar police station. However, the police found the agency to be registered at an address in Suryaprabha apartment in Market Yard area of Pune. Therefore, the case was transferred to Market Yard police station.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code is now registered at Market Yard police station in the matter. RN Raut, head constable of Market Yard police station, is investigating the case.