25-30 huts gutted in early morning blaze in old Wadarwadi slum

pune

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:56 IST

In an early morning blaze on Thursday, at least 25-30 huts in old Wadarwadi slum area in Shivajinagar were gutted. The fire is suspected to have started due to a gas cylinder blast in one of the huts.

No casualties were reported from the area and at least 15 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, according to fire officials.

The fire is suspected to have started around 2am when the fire brigade received the first call. Nine fire tenders, three rescue fire tenders, three water tankers were among the 15 vehicles which were involved in dousing the fire. Officials believe that one cylinder blast gave way to multiple cylinders blasts in the area which in turn intensified the fire.

A similar fire incident had wrecked an entire section of Patil estate slum in November 2018. However, the fire in Wadarwadi was brought under control.

The incident will be recorded at Khadki police station of Pune police.