e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / 25-30 huts gutted in early morning blaze in old Wadarwadi slum

25-30 huts gutted in early morning blaze in old Wadarwadi slum

No casualties were reported from the area and at least 15 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, according to fire officials.

pune Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The fire is suspected to have started due to a gas cylinder blast in one of the huts.
The fire is suspected to have started due to a gas cylinder blast in one of the huts.(HT PHOTO)
         

In an early morning blaze on Thursday, at least 25-30 huts in old Wadarwadi slum area in Shivajinagar were gutted. The fire is suspected to have started due to a gas cylinder blast in one of the huts.

No casualties were reported from the area and at least 15 fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, according to fire officials.

The fire is suspected to have started around 2am when the fire brigade received the first call. Nine fire tenders, three rescue fire tenders, three water tankers were among the 15 vehicles which were involved in dousing the fire. Officials believe that one cylinder blast gave way to multiple cylinders blasts in the area which in turn intensified the fire.

A similar fire incident had wrecked an entire section of Patil estate slum in November 2018. However, the fire in Wadarwadi was brought under control.

The incident will be recorded at Khadki police station of Pune police.

top news
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Coronavirus Live: One dies in Punjab due to virus, death toll hits 4
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news