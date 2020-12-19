e-paper
Home / Pune News / 25-year-old arrested for molesting elder sister in Pune

25-year-old arrested for molesting elder sister in Pune

The married complainant lives away from her husband, with her parents: police

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 25-year-old man for molesting and stalking his elder sister on the intermediate night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 25-year-old man for molesting and stalking his elder sister on the intermediate night of Wednesday and Thursday. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 25-year-old man for molesting and stalking his elder sister on the intermediate night of Wednesday and Thursday.

His 33-year-old sister was sleeping in their house when he entered and touched inappropriately, according to the complaint.

“He used to verbally abuse her since September. The family does not want him in their house, they want him to be in jail due to his behaviour,” said senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

The complainant woman is married and lives away from her husband, with her parents.

“They had come before to the police station about fights between the two. He had tried similar things earlier as well, but the family had not lodged a complaint. This time they did,” said assistant police inspector Gajanan Bansode of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The man is unemployed and has studied until class seven. He is habitual of drug and alcohol consumption and often picks fights with his family members, according to the complainant.

When the woman raised an alarm, the man started hitting her, and their mother with a wooden plank in the house, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.

