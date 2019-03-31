26-year-old techie molested in Pune

A Pune-based 26-year-old Information Technology (IT) professional was allegedly molested in Hinjewadi on Friday at 9.30 pm.

According to the police, the woman was riding a two-wheeler when the unidentified men drove their car parallel to her two-wheeler. They got out of the car and grabbed the hand of the woman and made lewd gestures, before driving away. The 26-year-old techie, noted down the registration number of the car and filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station.

The accused have been booked. The car number has been identified as MH 14 C K 2357, said a police official.

The police did not reveal the name of the victim and the accused on their request . A case under sections 497 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

Man held for raping and blackmailing 37-year-old woman

The Dighi police have booked a man on Saturday for allegedly raping a 37-year-old woman. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Bharat Pahelwan, a resident of Wadgaosheri.

The complaint was filed last week, by the victim at Badlapur police station, Thane, who later transferred the case to the Pune police.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were working in Mumbai. After befriending the victim, the accused administered her cold drink with a sedative and took her to a lodge and then raped her. Not just that the accused also blackmailed the victim and took Rs 15 lakhs to start a dairy business. He also sent her nude and sexually explicit videos to her relatives. The police did not reveal the name of the victim on her request.

According to officials, further investigations are on to track the accused.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 17:02 IST