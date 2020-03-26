27 ventilators donated to state govt, pvt hospitals in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:53 IST

Prominent leaders of the industry have come together to set up a platform (Supported by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture- MCCIA) to assess the potential gaps in the demand and supply of provisions in the Pune region, under the current lockdown period.

Under the Pune Platform for Covid-19 response, with MCCIA anchoring it and Pradeep Bhargava, president, MCCIA and Sudhir Mehta, MD, Pinnacle Group, steering it, they have been able to raise Rs 6.5 crore, half in cash and half in kind. A total of 27 ventilators have been given to the government and private hospitals in Pune with another eight on the way and will be given in the next 48 hours. This has been possible due tot he help of more than 20 corporates and philanthropists who have donated in cash and kind.

MCCIA has appealed for companies to support for an adequate supply of medical equipment. “While the current Covid-19 situation in India appears to be not out of control, it is essential to stay ultra-cautious. The government and private healthcare facilities are putting in their best efforts. However, in the spirit of a heightened level of preparedness, it is crucial that these facilities have a more than adequate supply of medical equipment and relevant consumables (e.g. N95-masks, protective gear, among others),” said Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA.