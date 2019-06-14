28-year-old murdered in Pune over scuffle, one arrested

A scuffle between two rival groups led to the death of a 28-year-old in Adarshnagar, Moshi on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested Sandeep Ashok Gaud (28), while the deceased has been identified as Musafir Zakiuddin Qazi (28).

According to Bhosari MIDC police, there was a scuffle between two rival groups on Tuesday and during the fight Gaud threw stones at Qazi. According to the police, a day earlier (on Monday), the deceased had a quarrel with Gaud’s friends identified as Sachin Bhosale and Bhola. After the incident Gaud decided to take revenge and threw stones at Qazi. One of the stones hit Qazi on the head.

On Tuesday after the scuffle, Qazi did not take any medical treatment for the head injury. Later, when he complained of a headache, he was rushed to a private hospital. He died while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhosari MIDC police station.

Courier company cheated to the tune of Rs 2.14 lakh

The Faraskhana police have booked an unidentified person who cheated a courier company to the tune of Rs 2.14 lakh. The accused person activated 491 SIM cards as against the sanctioned 12 SIM cards.

The company has registered an FIR regarding the same on Thursday at Faraskhana police station.

The accused misused the company letter for obtaining the SIM cards for self-gain without taking the requisite permission from the company.

The incident came to light when a mobile service provider sent a bill of Rs 2.14 lakh to the company.

AN Ghule, assistant police inspector, the investigating officer in the case said that the company came to know about the fraud when the received the bill.

“On probing further, they found that it was the accused who took advantage of the letterhead and carried out the fraud,” he said.

