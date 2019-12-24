28-year-old Ugandan national raped in Lohegaon

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:33 IST

A 28-year-old Ugandan national was raped by two persons at an open ground in Lohegaon area on Monday evening, a senior police official said.

The victim on Tuesday lodged a complaint under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) against the two accused at the airport police station in this regard.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim had gone for dinner at Agent Jacks restaurant in Mundhwa at 7.30pm and after coming out of the restaurant on the sidewalk, she booked an online cab to return to her rented accommodation in Kondhwa.

According to the airport police, a two-wheeler rider on a motorbike came near her and started a conversation with her in English. “After he offered her a lift, she agreed to it and sat on the two-wheeler. He, then, made a call to his friend by which time she had switched on her geo-location application. After his friend came and he sat behind her on the two-wheeler and then, the motorbike moved in another direction,” said the complainant.

The geo-location app informed her that they were taking her in the wrong direction and not towards her residence, after which she became suspicious and requested them to halt the vehicle, the complaint stated.

The victim further narrated in the FIR that the duo alighted from the two-wheeler, took her to an open ground in Lohegaon and raped her. They physically assaulted her for raising a cry for help, according to the complainant. She requested them to drop her on the main road. On reaching the main road, she saw a people standing on the road at a distance and cried for help. The people came towards the two-wheeler on hearing her cries for help which panicked the duo who fell down from the bike and escaped. The people then gave her clothes to wear and in some time, the police arrived and took her to a safe location,” the woman said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said “A rape case has been lodged and investigation was on to trace the accused, who are still at large.”