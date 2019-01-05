3 held for impersonating as Army jawans in Pune

The Ahmednagar police have arrested three men dressed in army uniforms on charges of impersonation, cheating and entering restricted area of defence on January 3. After arresting one person who was wearing a military uniform and loitering in suspicious circumstances, the authorities interrogated him which led to the revelation and arrest of two more civilian men in military uniform moving the area.

The Ahmednagar police maintained that not much has been recovered from the arrested men. While one of the arrested is from Goregaon, Ahmednagar the other two of them are from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.The Bhingar police where the FIR has been lodged said that the trio were found at a training camp in the restricted area and their action was suspicious in nature.

The military authorities in their statement said that alertness on part of the security staff at Armoured Corps Centre and School resulted in apprehending of one Pradeep Sitaram Shinde , a resident of Goregaon, Ahmednagar who was impersonating as a soldier of Indian Army, in Ahmednagar on January 3.

At the time of incident, the security staff saw Shinde dressed in combat dress moving suspiciously near the Centre and School. On being challenged, the individual produced a soldier’s identity card, which was found to be forged.

On further inquiry, the individual claimed he was helped by two other accomplices for recruitment in the Army. The other two individuals have been apprehended by the police and investigation is in progress.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:25 IST