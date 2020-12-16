30 new gas refilling stations to come up in Pune division

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:06 IST

Pune: Though there is a decline in fresh Covid cases in Pune district as compared to previous months, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune division has taken steps to tackle the possible second wave of the deadly virus as mentioned by the Central team. During September the oxygen supply ratio was 80:20, as 80 per cent of the oxygen cylinders were supplied to hospitals and 20 per cent to industrial units. Later, the ratio was reversed.

Even as the district is seeing les Covid cases, FDA has given permission to set up 30 new gas filling stations in Pune division, including Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. While gas cylinders will be brought from Gujarat, the preparations for oxygen transport tankers, their permits, cylinder refilling and storing centres have begun.

“During the lockdown period when there was a spike in Covid cases, beds from private hospitals were acquired and new beds were added in government hospitals for treatment. All these beds were equipped with oxygen supply, but there was shortage of oxygen gas cylinders and refilling stations. The 80:20 ratio was implemented during the crucial period (80 for hospitals and 20 for industries) which is reversed now. Presently, the numbers of positive cases are less and so is the demand for cylinders. Yet, as per the instructions from the state government, preparations are done for the possible second wave in the month of February and March,” said SB Patil, joint commissioner (drugs), Pune division, FDA.

“Accordingly, we are setting up oxygen gas refilling stations. We have given permissions to 30 new gas refilling centres in Pune division, including 16 in Pune district, 4 in Satara, 3 in Sangli, 3 in Solapur and 4 in Kolhapur districts. Currently, 328.72 metric tonnes of oxygen gas is produced in Pune division of which 122.52 metric tonnes is reserved for medical use. With drop in Covid cases and demand from industries, the reserved quota of gas is transferred to industries. We will be transporting oxygen gas cylinders through 31 gas tankers,” Patil said.

Vijay Damodare, owner of Raigad Gas (India) Pvt Ltd in Rajgurunagar said, “The oxygen gas supply to hospitals is almost nil since the last one month because of few Covid cases. During August, September and October, the demand from hospitals was high. We are always ready to supply gas cylinders to hospitals as per their demand as saving lives is more important than industry usage.”