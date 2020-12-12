e-paper
Home / Pune News / 30-year-old booked for sexual harassment of niece, abetting her to suicide

30-year-old booked for sexual harassment of niece, abetting her to suicide

pune Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man from Aurangabad was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly driving a minor girl to death by suicide by sexually harassing and sending her sexual messages.

The teenage girl attempted suicide on September 6 and died of injuries on September 16. An accidental death report (ADR) was filed at the Bhosari police station. The man is a 30-year-old relative of the girl. She had visited his house during the summer break during which time he had touched her inappropriately against her will, according to the police.

Months later, the girl died and left a note that her mother found. During the investigation, the police found the man’s texts in her phone. The man was sending her sexual messages which are believed to be the cause behind the drastic step she took, according to the police.

“The mother says that this has been happening since 2018. She has left a note describing the incidents. Her parents are working at a private company. We have taken the note and a specimen of her handwriting for analysis. We are awaiting the results,” said senior inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassments) and 354(d) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children form Sexual Offence Act was registered at Bhosari police station.

