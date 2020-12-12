31 caught for illegal online betting on horse races in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:31 IST

PUNE: The Pune police arrested 31 people for illegal online betting on horse races in the city on Friday. They were produced in a local court and remanded to one day in custody on Saturday.

“Of these, 12-13 are bookies and the rest are placing their bets. We raided 8-9 locations and the illegal activity was going on in six places. Some were these people’s houses, some open grounds,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 4, Pune.

Most of the arrested are from affluent backgrounds. They were found placing and accepting bets by using SIM cards in other people’s names and from locations other than registered racing location.

“These bookies are registered book-keeper who are supposed to take bets at the location of the race. However, they were doing it illegally from another location when they were caught,” said DCP Deshmukh.

Six cases, three in Wanowrie, two in Kondhwa and one in Hadapsar, were registered against the 31 people on Friday and they were remanded to police custody for a day on Saturday.