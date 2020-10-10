32-year-old accosted, forced to transfer money online in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:17 IST

A 32-year-old man was robbed by three who demanded money to be transferred through Google Pay into their accounts in Pune.

The incident happened on Tuesday between 7:30pm and 7:45pm when the complainant was headed from DSK Vishwa in Chavanbaug towards Nanded Phata, Pune in a car.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ketan Patil (32), a resident of DSK Vishwa in Dhayari, Pune. The man approached the police two days after the incident.

Patil was visiting a friend in Nanded City area and minutes after he drove past Chavan baug corner, three men on a bike stopped his car and took out the keys to the car, according to the complaint.

The three threatened to damage his car if he did not transfer money to them through Google Pay. He transferred Rs 3,000 to a phone number they provided before fleeing, according to his complaint.

The police are now looking for the three suspects in the case.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station against the three. Assistant police inspector SV Umre is investigating the case.